Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GENE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

RESPONSIBILITIES

• Build the brand strategy, including the setting of style guides, brand guidelines, brand vision and value proposition for short as well as long term.

• Plan strategies, evaluate, align and integrate factors for effective branding of the product; optimize pricing based on market price dynamics; facilitate adaptation of product packaging to local setting; manage product life cycle in view of initiatives for new indications, extensions, modifications and other life cycle strategies and new product launches as well as develop new business opportunities.

• Ensure that product marketing strategies and tactical programmes are developed and implemented to improve market performance.

• Create and manage promotional collateral to establish and maintain product branding.

• Manage brand budget and actual spending for advertising, visibility and promotional items.

• Conduct analysis of competitor and customer insights.

• Conduct analysis of sales forecasts and relevant financials (brand marketing spending and key results).

• Organize product training, sales arguments and tools, manage and update relevant communication platforms to support Sales and Customers using efficiency.

• Liaise with Key Prescribes / Key Hospitals for better market understanding.

• Establish contacts, form affiliations, make proper representation of the company and participate in meetings, conventions and network building opportunities (e.g. medical societies).