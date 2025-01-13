Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,500 - 1,800 USD

Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,500 - 1,800 USD

Navigos Search
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 27/02/2025
Navigos Search

Product Owner/Product Manager

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Owner/Product Manager Tại Navigos Search

Mức lương
1,500 - 1,800 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Ho Chi Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Owner/Product Manager Với Mức Lương 1,500 - 1,800 USD

• Manage HR Department’s activities such C&B, Training & Development, Employee evaluation.
• Supervise and update HR policies, Give suggestion to BOD for implementing policies in accordance with labour code.
• Work with Head of BUs/Manager to follow new hire/training/KPI appraisal.
• On behalf of BOD make the labour report and work with Hepza’s labour dept on labour issues.
• Make headcount plan and follow the budget based on yearly plan approval.
• Build the recruitment process and training & development process, guide the process implemented in company;
• Build the C&B process, update the changes regulated by government, and follow the implementation.
• Control the labour contract such as kinds of labour contract, evaluate to extend the labour contract, and give the resignation process in accordance with labour code.
• Suggest BOD to give the policies such as travel policy, other allowance policies based on Company’s business strategy;
• Supervise the current policies such as Job Description, recruitment, salary calculation, appraisal introduced and applied for employees in company;
• Review and suggest BOD the current policies or new policies such as allowance, salary structure, salary calculation, performance appraisal in accordance with Company’ business target strategy and labour law code.

Với Mức Lương 1,500 - 1,800 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Khác
Travel policy and other allowance policies based on Company’s business strategy Employer Branding: approve plans/budgets, monitor and evaluate activities for branding purposes Manage & support Company events

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Navigos Search

Navigos Search

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: E.town Central, 11 Doan Van Bo Str, District 4, Ho Chi Minh city

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-product-owner-product-manager-thu-nhap-1-500-1-800-thang-tai-ho-chi-minh-job296149
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng công ty

Xem nhiều hơn right
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Marketing Online Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hạn nộp: 24/09/2025
Hà Nội Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Event Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 2 USD
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh 15 - 2 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Trưởng ca Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 40 - 60 USD
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội 40 - 60 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Trusting Social
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Trusting Social làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Trusting Social
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán APG
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán APG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán APG
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán APG
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán APG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán APG
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tập Đoàn Giáo Dục Và Đào Tạo Quốc Tế Đại Tây Dương - Atlantic Group
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Tập Đoàn Giáo Dục Và Đào Tạo Quốc Tế Đại Tây Dương - Atlantic Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tập Đoàn Giáo Dục Và Đào Tạo Quốc Tế Đại Tây Dương - Atlantic Group
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FE CREDIT
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager FE CREDIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 15 USD
FE CREDIT
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 1 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tập Đoàn Giáo Dục Và Đào Tạo Quốc Tế Đại Tây Dương - Atlantic Group
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Tập Đoàn Giáo Dục Và Đào Tạo Quốc Tế Đại Tây Dương - Atlantic Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tập Đoàn Giáo Dục Và Đào Tạo Quốc Tế Đại Tây Dương - Atlantic Group
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm American Taiwan Biopharm Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager American Taiwan Biopharm Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 2,000 USD
American Taiwan Biopharm Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 12/07/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Trên 2,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Money Forward Việt Nam
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Công ty TNHH Money Forward Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Money Forward Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 07/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm NGÂN HÀNG TMCP QUỐC TẾ VIỆT NAM (VIB)
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager NGÂN HÀNG TMCP QUỐC TẾ VIỆT NAM (VIB) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
NGÂN HÀNG TMCP QUỐC TẾ VIỆT NAM (VIB)
Hạn nộp: 28/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Home Credit Vietnam - Explore Your Dream Team
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Home Credit Vietnam - Explore Your Dream Team làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Home Credit Vietnam - Explore Your Dream Team
Hạn nộp: 17/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 11 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Renrui Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Experience Renrui Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 25 Triệu
Renrui Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ ĐIỆN FIS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ ĐIỆN FIS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ ĐIỆN FIS
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 22 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Trusting Social
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Trusting Social làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Trusting Social
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán APG
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán APG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán APG
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán APG
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán APG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán APG
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tập Đoàn Giáo Dục Và Đào Tạo Quốc Tế Đại Tây Dương - Atlantic Group
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Tập Đoàn Giáo Dục Và Đào Tạo Quốc Tế Đại Tây Dương - Atlantic Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tập Đoàn Giáo Dục Và Đào Tạo Quốc Tế Đại Tây Dương - Atlantic Group
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FE CREDIT
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager FE CREDIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 15 USD
FE CREDIT
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 1 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tập Đoàn Giáo Dục Và Đào Tạo Quốc Tế Đại Tây Dương - Atlantic Group
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Tập Đoàn Giáo Dục Và Đào Tạo Quốc Tế Đại Tây Dương - Atlantic Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tập Đoàn Giáo Dục Và Đào Tạo Quốc Tế Đại Tây Dương - Atlantic Group
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm American Taiwan Biopharm Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager American Taiwan Biopharm Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 2,000 USD
American Taiwan Biopharm Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 12/07/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Trên 2,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Money Forward Việt Nam
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Công ty TNHH Money Forward Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Money Forward Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 07/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm NGÂN HÀNG TMCP QUỐC TẾ VIỆT NAM (VIB)
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager NGÂN HÀNG TMCP QUỐC TẾ VIỆT NAM (VIB) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
NGÂN HÀNG TMCP QUỐC TẾ VIỆT NAM (VIB)
Hạn nộp: 28/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Home Credit Vietnam - Explore Your Dream Team
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Home Credit Vietnam - Explore Your Dream Team làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Home Credit Vietnam - Explore Your Dream Team
Hạn nộp: 17/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán APG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán APG
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán APG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán APG
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Trusting Social làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Trusting Social
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm