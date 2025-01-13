Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,500 - 1,800 USD

• Manage HR Department’s activities such C&B, Training & Development, Employee evaluation.

• Supervise and update HR policies, Give suggestion to BOD for implementing policies in accordance with labour code.

• Work with Head of BUs/Manager to follow new hire/training/KPI appraisal.

• On behalf of BOD make the labour report and work with Hepza’s labour dept on labour issues.

• Make headcount plan and follow the budget based on yearly plan approval.

• Build the recruitment process and training & development process, guide the process implemented in company;

• Build the C&B process, update the changes regulated by government, and follow the implementation.

• Control the labour contract such as kinds of labour contract, evaluate to extend the labour contract, and give the resignation process in accordance with labour code.

• Suggest BOD to give the policies such as travel policy, other allowance policies based on Company’s business strategy;

• Supervise the current policies such as Job Description, recruitment, salary calculation, appraisal introduced and applied for employees in company;

• Review and suggest BOD the current policies or new policies such as allowance, salary structure, salary calculation, performance appraisal in accordance with Company’ business target strategy and labour law code.