Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Van Thiel & Co. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Our company is growing rapidly, and we are now looking for experienced Product Manager to join the team of Supply Chain Management in our Thao Dien office in Thu Duc, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Are you ready to become part of the VT family?

We offer:

Fantastic work environment in an international team (15+ nations and counting).

Four-star rated lunch with a choice of Asian and Western dishes.

Growth-company type projects that will never have you bored.

State-of-the-art resources and tools for your job.

Attractive salary and bonus.

Top-class health insurance

You’ll start with 15 days annual leave per year and grow your leave the longer you stay with us.

The Product Manager (PM) own collections or select groups of products. All activities, plans, tasks, and information about a collection and its products come together with the PM. The PM will liaise with Customer Relations on the customer facing side of projects, and internally with various operational departments (Design, Engineering, Sampling Coordination, Compliance, etc.). PM is expected to own and be the expert of whatever products/collections they manage. This includes, but is not limited to: