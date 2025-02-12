Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TVT GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TVT GROUP
Ngày đăng tuyển: 12/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/03/2025
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TVT GROUP

Project Manager

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Project Manager Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TVT GROUP

Mức lương
15 - 25 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Công Viên Phần Mềm Quang Trung, Quận 12, Quận 12

Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương 15 - 25 Triệu

We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced Software Project Manager to oversee the planning, execution, and delivery of software projects. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in managing software development projects, excellent leadership skills, and the ability to coordinate cross-functional teams to ensure project success.
Planning and leading implementation projects of varying size and complexity
Together with your project team have responsibility for delivery on time, budgets, and scope definition with high-quality
Accurate project reporting and tracking including risk and change management and financial control
Participation in standardization initiatives striving for optimization of our methodologies, tools, and processes
Ensuring good communication in the project both in relation to the internal project stakeholders and the external ones, such as the customer ́s project manager and the steering committee
Build & manage team members including training, development, career path, etc. of each member.

Với Mức Lương 15 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Define project scope, objectives, and deliverables in collaboration with clients and stakeholders.
Develop comprehensive project plans, including schedules, budgets, and resource allocation.
Identify and manage project dependencies and critical paths to ensure timely delivery.
Lead and motivate cross-functional teams, including developers, designers, testers, and business analysts.
Facilitate effective communication and collaboration among team members to achieve project goals.
Conduct regular team meetings to track progress, address issues, and provide updates.
Serve as the primary point of contact for clients, providing regular project updates and managing expectations.
Conduct stakeholder meetings to review project status, resolve issues, and ensure alignment with project objectives.
Develop and maintain strong relationships with clients to ensure satisfaction and repeat business.
Identify potential risks and develop mitigation strategies to address them.
Monitor and report on project risks and issues, ensuring timely resolution.
Ensure that project deliverables meet quality standards and client expectations
Oversee testing and quality control processes to identify and resolve defects.
Maintain comprehensive project documentation, including plans, schedules, reports, and meeting minutes.
Track project performance using appropriate tools and techniques, providing regular status reports to stakeholders
Strong familiarity with project management software tools, methodologies (Waterfall, Scrum), and best practices.
Waterfall, Scrum

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TVT GROUP Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Consideration for salary increase: Once per year
Social insurance paid according to regulations.
Company's own insurance.
Bonus on Tet holidays and other major holidays of the year.
Company vacation once per year.
There is a 13th salary month and bonus according to the year's contribution.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TVT GROUP

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Phòng 24, Nhà 8, Đường số 13, CVPM Quang Trung, Phường Tân Chánh Hiệp, Quận 12, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh

