Tuyển Project Manager CST Industries, INC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Project Manager Tại CST Industries, INC
- Hồ Chí Minh: 28 Phùng Khắc Khoan, Da Kao, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Complete documentation packages and produce submittal drawing sets of tender & fabrication and erection
• Rigorously manage and track project activities and ensure they are completed within target dates and budget.
• Tracks project statuses and manages project issues and risks, to include evaluation of progress / quality from both an \"on-time\" and \"on-budget\" perspective, while developing action plans to address gaps / risks throughout project life cycle to ensure delivery.
• Coordinate daily with international teams on multiple disciplines simultaneously, including proposal team, sale team, factory, finance, vendor / business partner, and shipping while managing resources. Consolidate feedback & ensuring team knows next steps and assign action items.
• Continuously evaluate and communicate status of ongoing projects, identify any bottlenecks or risks, manage expectations as needed.
• Support sale-and proposal team during project bidding such as scope of supply, project master program and fabrication/shipping strategy.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại CST Industries, INC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CST Industries, INC
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
