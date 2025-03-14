Tuyển Project Manager CST Industries, INC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Complete documentation packages and produce submittal drawing sets of tender & fabrication and erection

• Rigorously manage and track project activities and ensure they are completed within target dates and budget.

• Tracks project statuses and manages project issues and risks, to include evaluation of progress / quality from both an \"on-time\" and \"on-budget\" perspective, while developing action plans to address gaps / risks throughout project life cycle to ensure delivery.

• Coordinate daily with international teams on multiple disciplines simultaneously, including proposal team, sale team, factory, finance, vendor / business partner, and shipping while managing resources. Consolidate feedback & ensuring team knows next steps and assign action items.

• Continuously evaluate and communicate status of ongoing projects, identify any bottlenecks or risks, manage expectations as needed.

• Support sale-and proposal team during project bidding such as scope of supply, project master program and fabrication/shipping strategy.