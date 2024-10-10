Tuyển IT phần mềm CÔNG TY TNHH KASATRIA TECHNOLOGIES VIETNAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT phần mềm Tại CÔNG TY TNHH KASATRIA TECHNOLOGIES VIETNAM
- Hồ Chí Minh: Khu đô thị Sala, TP. Thủ Đức, Thủ Đức
Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Shape the future: Play a pivotal role in designing and implementing digital solutions, from data analysis and strategy development to project execution.
Lead the team: Build and lead a talented team, fostering a creative and productive work environment.
Drive innovation: Continuously research and apply the latest technologies, proposing groundbreaking ideas to address business challenges.
Partner with clients: Collaborate closely with clients to understand their needs, build trust, and ensure their satisfaction.
Shape the future: Play a pivotal role in designing and implementing digital solutions, from data analysis and strategy development to project execution.
Lead the team: Build and lead a talented team, fostering a creative and productive work environment.
Drive innovation: Continuously research and apply the latest technologies, proposing groundbreaking ideas to address business challenges.
Partner with clients: Collaborate closely with clients to understand their needs, build trust, and ensure their satisfaction.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Experience: At least 3 years of experience in project management, preferably in a technology-driven environment.
Skills: Proficiency in project management tools (Asana, Trello, Jira...) and data analysis tools (Google Analytics, Tableau...)
Excellent communication and presentation skills
Strategic thinking, problem-solving, and decision-making abilities
Fluent in English
A self starter who can define their own success and drive results for both internal & external stakeholders
Personality: Creative, passionate about technology, highly responsible, and able to work independently.
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH KASATRIA TECHNOLOGIES VIETNAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance and other benefits in accordance with the labour law
Dynamic and professional working environment
Training policies
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH KASATRIA TECHNOLOGIES VIETNAM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI