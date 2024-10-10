Tuyển IT phần mềm CÔNG TY TNHH KASATRIA TECHNOLOGIES VIETNAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Trưởng nhóm

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Khu đô thị Sala, TP. Thủ Đức, Thủ Đức

Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Shape the future: Play a pivotal role in designing and implementing digital solutions, from data analysis and strategy development to project execution. Lead the team: Build and lead a talented team, fostering a creative and productive work environment. Drive innovation: Continuously research and apply the latest technologies, proposing groundbreaking ideas to address business challenges. Partner with clients: Collaborate closely with clients to understand their needs, build trust, and ensure their satisfaction.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Experience: At least 3 years of experience in project management, preferably in a technology-driven environment. Skills: Proficiency in project management tools (Asana, Trello, Jira...) and data analysis tools (Google Analytics, Tableau...) Excellent communication and presentation skills Strategic thinking, problem-solving, and decision-making abilities Fluent in English A self starter who can define their own success and drive results for both internal & external stakeholders Personality: Creative, passionate about technology, highly responsible, and able to work independently.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH KASATRIA TECHNOLOGIES VIETNAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance and other benefits in accordance with the labour law Dynamic and professional working environment Training policies

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH KASATRIA TECHNOLOGIES VIETNAM

