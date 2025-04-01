Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN ITL Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Thực tập sinh

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 52 Trường Sơn, Phường 2, Tân Bình, Tân Bình, Quận Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Thực tập sinh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Gain a foundational understanding of air cargo.

Assist with system-based booking processes.

Provide support for cargo tracking and tracing.

Contribute to air cargo documentation and paperwork.

Undertake additional tasks as assigned by mentors.

Working time: Mon- Fri, 8h00 - 17h30.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Be a final-year or third-year student nearing degree completion in Foreign Trade, Economics, Logistics, or Supply Chain Management.

Demonstrate a strong interest in the logistics and air cargo industry.

Possess excellent English communication and computer skills.

Thrive in a fast-paced environment, able to prioritize tasks effectively.

Be detail-oriented, diligent, and committed to professional growth.

Work location: TCS Building, 46 - 48 Hau Giang, Ward 4, Tan Binh, HCM.

Internship duration: at least 6 months (min 100h/month).

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN ITL Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Enjoy intern benefits as outlined in company policy.

Receive a monthly allowance of 1,000,000 VND.

Gain in-depth knowledge of the air cargo forwarding industry through hands-on experience.

Collaborate with major airlines (MH- Malaysia Airlines) on industry projects.

Thrive in a dynamic, open, and modern workplace.

Have the opportunity to secure a full-time position upon successful internship completion.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN ITL Pro Company

