Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN ITL Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN ITL Pro Company
Ngày đăng tuyển: 01/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 01/05/2025
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN ITL Pro Company

Thực tập sinh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Thực tập sinh Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN ITL Pro Company

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Thực tập sinh
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 52 Trường Sơn, Phường 2, Tân Bình, Tân Bình, Quận Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Thực tập sinh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Gain a foundational understanding of air cargo.
Assist with system-based booking processes.
Provide support for cargo tracking and tracing.
Contribute to air cargo documentation and paperwork.
Undertake additional tasks as assigned by mentors.
Working time: Mon- Fri, 8h00 - 17h30.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Be a final-year or third-year student nearing degree completion in Foreign Trade, Economics, Logistics, or Supply Chain Management.
Demonstrate a strong interest in the logistics and air cargo industry.
Possess excellent English communication and computer skills.
Thrive in a fast-paced environment, able to prioritize tasks effectively.
Be detail-oriented, diligent, and committed to professional growth.
Work location: TCS Building, 46 - 48 Hau Giang, Ward 4, Tan Binh, HCM.
Work location:
Internship duration: at least 6 months (min 100h/month).
Internship duration:

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN ITL Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Enjoy intern benefits as outlined in company policy.
Receive a monthly allowance of 1,000,000 VND.
Gain in-depth knowledge of the air cargo forwarding industry through hands-on experience.
Collaborate with major airlines (MH- Malaysia Airlines) on industry projects.
Thrive in a dynamic, open, and modern workplace.
Have the opportunity to secure a full-time position upon successful internship completion.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN ITL Pro Company

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN ITL Pro Company

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN ITL Pro Company

Quy mô: Trên 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 12, Tháp 2, Tòa nhà Saigon Centre, 92 – 94 Nam Kỳ Khởi Nghĩa, Phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

