Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate CapitaLand Development (Vietnam) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Sales Support:

• Record sales leads from website and distribute to Sales Team for contact;

• Receive sales information from agents and puts it into PSS systems;

• Prepare and circulate sales documents to be processed with relevant teams i.e. payment requests (payment commission for agents and internal sales staff), refund cases, etc.…;

• Collaborate with project Sales Team Leader/Manager to assist signing sales documents such as quotation, Deposit contract, SPA contracts with customers of local agents;

• Support contract signing for oversea buyers/agents;

• Participate in collection meetings and remind sales team on updates of buyers’ payments in according to the agreed schedule in EA/SPA;

• Coordinate with Sales Manager and Sales Team on matters of SGSU operation i.e liaising with suppliers on billings and internal teams on matters of SGSU operation;

- Primary work location: Head Office, with occasional travel to Vinhomes Ocean Park 1, Gia Lâm, Hà Nội

Admin Task:

• Assist in arranging presentation, training, meeting with internal departments and external parties like customers, sales agents, banks etc.