Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate CapitaLand Development (Vietnam) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CapitaLand Development (Vietnam)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 31/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 16/02/2025
CapitaLand Development (Vietnam)

Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại CapitaLand Development (Vietnam)

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tầng 30, Tháp 1, Tòa nhà Capital Place, số 29 Liễu Giai, Phường Ngọc Khánh Quận Ba Đình Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate

Sales Support:
• Record sales leads from website and distribute to Sales Team for contact;
• Receive sales information from agents and puts it into PSS systems;
• Prepare and circulate sales documents to be processed with relevant teams i.e. payment requests (payment commission for agents and internal sales staff), refund cases, etc.…;
• Collaborate with project Sales Team Leader/Manager to assist signing sales documents such as quotation, Deposit contract, SPA contracts with customers of local agents;
• Support contract signing for oversea buyers/agents;
• Participate in collection meetings and remind sales team on updates of buyers’ payments in according to the agreed schedule in EA/SPA;
• Coordinate with Sales Manager and Sales Team on matters of SGSU operation i.e liaising with suppliers on billings and internal teams on matters of SGSU operation;
- Primary work location: Head Office, with occasional travel to Vinhomes Ocean Park 1, Gia Lâm, Hà Nội
Admin Task:
• Assist in arranging presentation, training, meeting with internal departments and external parties like customers, sales agents, banks etc.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

Quyền Lợi

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CapitaLand Development (Vietnam)

CapitaLand Development (Vietnam)

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 30th Floor, Tower 1, Capital Place, 29 Lieu Giai St., Ngoc Khanh Ward, Ba Dinh District, Hanoi

