Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate CapitaLand Development (Vietnam) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại CapitaLand Development (Vietnam)
- Hà Nội: Tầng 30, Tháp 1, Tòa nhà Capital Place, số 29 Liễu Giai, Phường Ngọc Khánh Quận Ba Đình Hà Nội
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Sales Support:
• Record sales leads from website and distribute to Sales Team for contact;
• Receive sales information from agents and puts it into PSS systems;
• Prepare and circulate sales documents to be processed with relevant teams i.e. payment requests (payment commission for agents and internal sales staff), refund cases, etc.…;
• Collaborate with project Sales Team Leader/Manager to assist signing sales documents such as quotation, Deposit contract, SPA contracts with customers of local agents;
• Support contract signing for oversea buyers/agents;
• Participate in collection meetings and remind sales team on updates of buyers’ payments in according to the agreed schedule in EA/SPA;
• Coordinate with Sales Manager and Sales Team on matters of SGSU operation i.e liaising with suppliers on billings and internal teams on matters of SGSU operation;
- Primary work location: Head Office, with occasional travel to Vinhomes Ocean Park 1, Gia Lâm, Hà Nội
Admin Task:
• Assist in arranging presentation, training, meeting with internal departments and external parties like customers, sales agents, banks etc.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại CapitaLand Development (Vietnam) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
