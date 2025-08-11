Tuyển Product Marketing Soilbuild Asset Management & Service Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

JOB SUMMARY:

We are looking for an Operation Officer to join our team in Hanoi. The job holder will carry out the operation and legal works, reporting directly to the Head of Operation.

The key responsibilities of the Operation Officer:

• To draft, review and manage legal letters, contracts and agreements of the Company and affiliates and monitor legal obligations under contracts, agreements to ensure compliance, as requested;

• To update new legal documents, laws and regulations and review, advise Company’s Depts and management (supported by external legal consultants if required) about all legal issues, documents, permits, contracts during Due Diligence, Project Implementation, and Operation Stages;

• To proceed the application of IRC, ERC, and other related certificates for the setting up of the affiliates of the Group in Vietnam; support and advise on application of IRC and ERC for affiliates’ customers;

• To prepare all duly reports of the Company and affiliates to authorities according to regulations and internal reports and meeting minutes of the Company;

• To carry out corpset works of the Company and the affiliates;

• Other works and duties as assigned from time to time.