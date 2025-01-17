Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate TAISEI Corporation Japan, Main Contractor Of Design And Build Of Aeon MALL Ha Long SHOPPING MALL Project In Quang Ninh làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Job Description: The following are the main tasks

• Implementing office administration work on the site as assigned by the Project Manager/Administration Manager;

• Managing office supplies (equipment, furniture, stationery) and ordering new supplies as needed.

• Arranging & controlling the staff accommodation, transportation, PC & Network maintenance and related contracts;

• Making travel arrangements, such as booking flights, cars, hotel reservations;

• Preparing and organising events;

• Corporating with internal teams (Construction, QC, MEP, Safety, Procurement, Accounting) to complete related tasks;

• Contacting the government authorities to apply and obtain permits for the project office & foreign staff (work permits, visa…);

• Dealing with HR jobs (recruitment, candidate interviews, labor contracts, timekeeping, payroll & benefits, termination paperwork);

• Organizing and managing document control and filings in the office, both physical and digital;

• Maintaining a comprehensive record of all documents, ensuring easy access and retrieval when needed;

• Maintaining document accuracy, consistency, and compliance with relevant standards and regulations of the company;