Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate TAISEI Corporation Japan, Main Contractor Of Design And Build Of Aeon MALL Ha Long SHOPPING MALL Project In Quang Ninh làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại TAISEI Corporation Japan, Main Contractor Of Design And Build Of Aeon MALL Ha Long SHOPPING MALL Project In Quang Ninh
- Quảng Ninh: Lô TMDV
- D2.1, đường Cái Lân, phường Bãi Cháy, Thành phố Hạ Long, tỉnh Quảng Ninh, Huyện Quảng Ninh
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1. Job Description: The following are the main tasks
• Implementing office administration work on the site as assigned by the Project Manager/Administration Manager;
• Managing office supplies (equipment, furniture, stationery) and ordering new supplies as needed.
• Arranging & controlling the staff accommodation, transportation, PC & Network maintenance and related contracts;
• Making travel arrangements, such as booking flights, cars, hotel reservations;
• Preparing and organising events;
• Corporating with internal teams (Construction, QC, MEP, Safety, Procurement, Accounting) to complete related tasks;
• Contacting the government authorities to apply and obtain permits for the project office & foreign staff (work permits, visa…);
• Dealing with HR jobs (recruitment, candidate interviews, labor contracts, timekeeping, payroll & benefits, termination paperwork);
• Organizing and managing document control and filings in the office, both physical and digital;
• Maintaining a comprehensive record of all documents, ensuring easy access and retrieval when needed;
• Maintaining document accuracy, consistency, and compliance with relevant standards and regulations of the company;
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại TAISEI Corporation Japan, Main Contractor Of Design And Build Of Aeon MALL Ha Long SHOPPING MALL Project In Quang Ninh Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại TAISEI Corporation Japan, Main Contractor Of Design And Build Of Aeon MALL Ha Long SHOPPING MALL Project In Quang Ninh
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI