Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH SHIMANO SALES VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Engineer Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SHIMANO SALES VIỆT NAM
Mức lương
15 - 20 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: WORC@Q2, Cổng, Võ Trường Toản Đường Số 10, Thảo Điền, Quận 2, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Engineer Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu
JOB RESPONSIBILITIES:
• Provide regular technical training in Vietnam and Cambodia
• Follow-up on warranty submissions from customers
• Resolve technical issues onsite at customer factory
• Prepare, maintain and modify training materials
• Translation of training material between English, Vietnamese/ Mandarin
• Create and maintain customer database
• Any adhoc duties as assigned
Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Minimum Diploma in related fields
• Good knowledge in bicycle components, parts and technicalities
• Proficient in Microsoft Office (i.e. Excel, Words, PPT)
• Willing to travel within Vietnam and Cambodia (travel by car to Tay Ninh)
• Comfortable to communicate and engage to all levels and big groups
• Able to write and converse in English, Vietnamese (Mandarin is a plus)
• Good knowledge in bicycle components, parts and technicalities
• Proficient in Microsoft Office (i.e. Excel, Words, PPT)
• Willing to travel within Vietnam and Cambodia (travel by car to Tay Ninh)
• Comfortable to communicate and engage to all levels and big groups
• Able to write and converse in English, Vietnamese (Mandarin is a plus)
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SHIMANO SALES VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Xem thêm
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SHIMANO SALES VIỆT NAM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
Để xem bạn có phù hợp với vị trí công việc này không, hãy
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI