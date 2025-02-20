Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH SHIMANO SALES VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

Mức lương 15 - 20 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: WORC@Q2, Cổng, Võ Trường Toản Đường Số 10, Thảo Điền, Quận 2, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Engineer Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu

JOB RESPONSIBILITIES:

• Provide regular technical training in Vietnam and Cambodia

• Follow-up on warranty submissions from customers

• Resolve technical issues onsite at customer factory

• Prepare, maintain and modify training materials

• Translation of training material between English, Vietnamese/ Mandarin

• Create and maintain customer database

• Any adhoc duties as assigned

Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Minimum Diploma in related fields

• Good knowledge in bicycle components, parts and technicalities

• Proficient in Microsoft Office (i.e. Excel, Words, PPT)

• Willing to travel within Vietnam and Cambodia (travel by car to Tay Ninh)

• Comfortable to communicate and engage to all levels and big groups

• Able to write and converse in English, Vietnamese (Mandarin is a plus)

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SHIMANO SALES VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Xem thêm

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SHIMANO SALES VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin