Tuyển Sales Engineer LG Electronics Vietnam Hai Phong - Sales & Marketing Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Engineer Tại LG Electronics Vietnam Hai Phong - Sales & Marketing Company
- Hồ Chí Minh: 12th floor, Sofic Building, 10 Mai Chi Tho, W. Thu Thiem, Thu Duc, HCMC
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Manage key accounts for HVAC projects; build up special caring program to strengthen, seeking and take care contractor and consultant
• Build up relationship with consultants to do spec-in, with contractors to secure Projects
• Market development: expand sales network and new customers (contractors, consultants and developers)
• Follow up customers in term of payment (Account Receivable), Project delivery plan, Project approaching, bidding, and contract
• Report sales progress and result, projects pipeline frequently: daily, weekly, monthly
• Keep tracking on market movement and competitors’ activities and information
• Keep tracking on moving consensus for project delivery plan and updating project information
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• At least 3 years of experiences in sales projects
• Good communication, negotiation skills
• Good Ms. Office skills and good at Business English
• Sales oriented, drive for results and good interpersonal skill
Tại LG Electronics Vietnam Hai Phong - Sales & Marketing Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
