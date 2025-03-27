Tuyển Sales Engineer LG Electronics Vietnam Hai Phong - Sales & Marketing Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Manage key accounts for HVAC projects; build up special caring program to strengthen, seeking and take care contractor and consultant

• Build up relationship with consultants to do spec-in, with contractors to secure Projects

• Market development: expand sales network and new customers (contractors, consultants and developers)

• Follow up customers in term of payment (Account Receivable), Project delivery plan, Project approaching, bidding, and contract

• Report sales progress and result, projects pipeline frequently: daily, weekly, monthly

• Keep tracking on market movement and competitors’ activities and information

• Keep tracking on moving consensus for project delivery plan and updating project information