Tuyển Sales Engineer KEYENCE VN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 10 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tầng 26, tòa nhà Nexus, số 3A - 3B Tôn Đức Thắng, phường Bến Nghé, HCM, Quận 1, Quận Ba Đình

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Research and learning about Keyence’s products.

Actively seeking new customers, production lines, ... that have need using Keyence’s automation solutions.

Based on company’s customers data, making phone calls to understand customer’s problems and setting appointments.

Collaborate with Technical Team to demonstrate products directly at customer’s site or at technology exhibition.

Making quotation, negotiate and sign contract.

Offering after-sales support services.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in Economics or Technical field, no experience candidates are welcome.

Excellent commands of English or Chinese.

High communication skills & Can-do attitude.

Please submit your English resumes with photo enclosed.

Tại KEYENCE VN Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Monthly Salary: 18,000,000 VND

100% social insurance based on basic salary

Fast-track promotion after 6 months with a minimum 15% salary increase and a 14-month salary package

Fast-track promotion

minimum 15% salary increase

14-month salary package

Unique intensive training program provided by Keyence's Technical masters for Freshers

Opportunities to explore the most cutting-edge technologies and products in Automation Industry

Other benefit: Laptop & PC, smart phone, private car and driver,…

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại KEYENCE VN

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin