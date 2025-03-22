Tuyển Sales Engineer KEYENCE VN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Engineer Tại KEYENCE VN
- Hà Nội: Tầng 26, tòa nhà Nexus, số 3A
- 3B Tôn Đức Thắng, phường Bến Nghé, HCM, Quận 1, Quận Ba Đình
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Research and learning about Keyence’s products.
Actively seeking new customers, production lines, ... that have need using Keyence’s automation solutions.
Based on company’s customers data, making phone calls to understand customer’s problems and setting appointments.
Collaborate with Technical Team to demonstrate products directly at customer’s site or at technology exhibition.
Making quotation, negotiate and sign contract.
Offering after-sales support services.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Excellent commands of English or Chinese.
High communication skills & Can-do attitude.
Please submit your English resumes with photo enclosed.
Tại KEYENCE VN Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
100% social insurance based on basic salary
Fast-track promotion after 6 months with a minimum 15% salary increase and a 14-month salary package
Unique intensive training program provided by Keyence's Technical masters for Freshers
Opportunities to explore the most cutting-edge technologies and products in Automation Industry
Other benefit: Laptop & PC, smart phone, private car and driver,…
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại KEYENCE VN
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
