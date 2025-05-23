Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH SCHMERSAL VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Nam Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Identify and develop new business opportunities in key industries

Maintain strong relationships with existing customers and ensure high customer satisfaction.

Provide technical consultation and propose components, service and solutions of Schmersal which are suitable to customer needs

Prepare quotations, negotiate contracts, and follow up on sales orders and after-sales support.

Collaborate with technical and logistics teams to ensure timely delivery and project execution.

Participate in exhibitions, seminars, customer training, and promotional events.

Update customer database and submit regular reports on sales performance and market trends.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in Mechatronics, Automation, Electrical/Electronics Engineering, or related technical fields.

Minimum 2 years of experience in technical sales, preferably in industrial automation or safety components.

Basic knowledge of machine safety and related standards is a plus.

Strong communication, negotiation, and presentation skills.

Proficiency in English (both written and spoken).

Skilled in Microsoft Office applications (Word, Excel, PowerPoint).

Self-motivated and willing to travel frequently.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SCHMERSAL VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive compensation package (base salary + performance bonus).

Opportunity to work in an international, professional, and supportive environment.

Comprehensive product and sales training by international experts.

Full social insurance and healthcare benefits as per labor law.

Annual company trip, teambuilding, and health check-up program.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SCHMERSAL VIỆT NAM

