Tuyển Sales Engineer Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 800 - 15 USD

1. Market Development

• Research and analyze the assigned market, competitors, and potential

customers/projects.

• Conduct customer visits to understand their needs and propose suitable

products/solutions.

• Attend industry conferences, seminars, and events to promote company products.

• Execute online marketing campaigns (email marketing, content creation, etc.).

• Search for new industrial equipment products and suppliers.

2. Sales Execution

• Consult and sell food packaging machines based on catalog and customer requirements.

• Achieve assigned sales targets.

• Prepare quotations and proposals as per customer requests.

• Follow up on orders and contracts to ensure on-time delivery.

• Participate in product and sales skills training.

• Develop business plans weekly, monthly, quarterly, and yearly.

• Submit weekly reports to the Sales Manager.