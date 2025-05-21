Tuyển Sales Engineer Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 800 - 15 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Engineer Tại Navigos Search
- Hồ Chí Minh: Thủ Đức, Ho Chi Minh City
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Engineer Với Mức Lương 800 - 15 USD
1. Market Development
• Research and analyze the assigned market, competitors, and potential
customers/projects.
• Conduct customer visits to understand their needs and propose suitable
products/solutions.
• Attend industry conferences, seminars, and events to promote company products.
• Execute online marketing campaigns (email marketing, content creation, etc.).
• Search for new industrial equipment products and suppliers.
2. Sales Execution
• Consult and sell food packaging machines based on catalog and customer requirements.
• Achieve assigned sales targets.
• Prepare quotations and proposals as per customer requests.
• Follow up on orders and contracts to ensure on-time delivery.
• Participate in product and sales skills training.
• Develop business plans weekly, monthly, quarterly, and yearly.
• Submit weekly reports to the Sales Manager.
Với Mức Lương 800 - 15 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
