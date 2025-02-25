Tuyển Sales Manager International Minh Viet Joint Stock Co. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2,000 - 3,000 USD

Tuyển Sales Manager International Minh Viet Joint Stock Co. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2,000 - 3,000 USD

International Minh Viet Joint Stock Co.
Ngày đăng tuyển: 25/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 26/02/2025
International Minh Viet Joint Stock Co.

Sales Manager

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Manager Tại International Minh Viet Joint Stock Co.

Mức lương
2,000 - 3,000 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 87 Hoang Van Thai Street, Tan Phu Ward, Phu My Hung New Residential City, District 7, Ho Chi Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Manager Với Mức Lương 2,000 - 3,000 USD

1. Account Management:
o Oversee and manage relationships with major clients and key accounts in the FMCG sector.
o Develop and implement account strategies to meet clients’ needs and drive mutual growth.
o Ensure regular communication and collaboration with key clients to strengthen relationships and resolve issues.
2. Sales Strategy Development:
o Lead the development and execution of sales strategies for key accounts to increase revenue and market share.
o Identify new business opportunities within existing accounts.
o Drive promotional strategies to maximize product visibility and sales.
3. Team Leadership:
o Lead, mentor, and manage the Key Account Management team to achieve sales targets.
o Foster a high-performance culture and provide guidance to account managers in managing client expectations.
o Coordinate with cross-functional teams, such as marketing, logistics, and product development, to ensure client requirements are met.
4. Business Development:
o Identify market trends, customer needs, and competitor activities to shape strategies.

Với Mức Lương 2,000 - 3,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại International Minh Viet Joint Stock Co. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại International Minh Viet Joint Stock Co.

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

International Minh Viet Joint Stock Co.

International Minh Viet Joint Stock Co.

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 87 Hoang Van Thai Street, Tan Phu Ward, Phu My Hung New Residential City, District 7, Ho Chi Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-sales-manager-thu-nhap-2-000-3-000-thang-tai-ho-chi-minh-job322125
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm HAHA Group
Tuyển Sales Manager HAHA Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu
HAHA Group
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO RESOLIST
Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO RESOLIST làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO RESOLIST
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 20 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH TM DV Du Lịch Hội An Express
Tuyển Sales Manager Công ty TNHH TM DV Du Lịch Hội An Express làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH TM DV Du Lịch Hội An Express
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Sales Manager DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Mitsubishi Electric Vietnam Co. Ltd.
Tuyển Sales Manager Mitsubishi Electric Vietnam Co. Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Mitsubishi Electric Vietnam Co. Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 14/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Amata City Long Thanh Joint Stock Company
Tuyển Sales Manager Amata City Long Thanh Joint Stock Company làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Amata City Long Thanh Joint Stock Company
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Đồng Nai Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Mathnasium Việt Nam
Tuyển Sales Manager Mathnasium Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu
Mathnasium Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Cần Thơ Đồng Tháp Đã hết hạn 25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VIEN SON COMPUTER TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED Pro Company
Tuyển Sales Manager VIEN SON COMPUTER TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VIEN SON COMPUTER TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vung Ang II Thermal Power LLC
Tuyển Sales Manager Vung Ang II Thermal Power LLC làm việc tại Hà Tĩnh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Vung Ang II Thermal Power LLC
Hạn nộp: 29/08/2025
Hà Tĩnh Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Lotte Property & Development Việt Nam
Tuyển Sales Manager Công ty TNHH Lotte Property & Development Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Lotte Property & Development Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 30/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 11 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm HAHA Group
Tuyển Sales Manager HAHA Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu
HAHA Group
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO RESOLIST
Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO RESOLIST làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO RESOLIST
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 20 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH TM DV Du Lịch Hội An Express
Tuyển Sales Manager Công ty TNHH TM DV Du Lịch Hội An Express làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH TM DV Du Lịch Hội An Express
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Sales Manager DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Mitsubishi Electric Vietnam Co. Ltd.
Tuyển Sales Manager Mitsubishi Electric Vietnam Co. Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Mitsubishi Electric Vietnam Co. Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 14/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Amata City Long Thanh Joint Stock Company
Tuyển Sales Manager Amata City Long Thanh Joint Stock Company làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Amata City Long Thanh Joint Stock Company
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Đồng Nai Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Mathnasium Việt Nam
Tuyển Sales Manager Mathnasium Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu
Mathnasium Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Cần Thơ Đồng Tháp Đã hết hạn 25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VIEN SON COMPUTER TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED Pro Company
Tuyển Sales Manager VIEN SON COMPUTER TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VIEN SON COMPUTER TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vung Ang II Thermal Power LLC
Tuyển Sales Manager Vung Ang II Thermal Power LLC làm việc tại Hà Tĩnh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Vung Ang II Thermal Power LLC
Hạn nộp: 29/08/2025
Hà Tĩnh Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Lotte Property & Development Việt Nam
Tuyển Sales Manager Công ty TNHH Lotte Property & Development Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Lotte Property & Development Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 30/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY TNHH SOLUM VINA HCMC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH SOLUM VINA HCMC
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Sales Manager Công ty TNHH Tích hợp Hệ thống Quản lý Quốc tế (Gimasys) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Tích hợp Hệ thống Quản lý Quốc tế (Gimasys)
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Sales Manager Công Ty TNHH Giải Pháp Đào Tạo Chất Lượng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Giải Pháp Đào Tạo Chất Lượng
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Sales Manager Công ty TNHH Trim Solutions Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Trim Solutions Group
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PROWTECH INTERNATIONAL VINA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PROWTECH INTERNATIONAL VINA
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DNP HOLDING Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DNP HOLDING Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Sales Manager Công ty TNHH Pulmuone Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Pulmuone Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Manager Công ty TNHH TM Thiên Thủy Mộc làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 30 Triệu Công ty TNHH TM Thiên Thủy Mộc
Trên 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN GIẢI PHÁP NGHỀ NGHIỆP SHD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN GIẢI PHÁP NGHỀ NGHIỆP SHD
Trên 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Sales Manager GLOBAL VISION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 1,000 USD GLOBAL VISION
500 - 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Manager CONG TY TNHH HUU TOAN GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,600 - 2,500 USD CONG TY TNHH HUU TOAN GROUP
1,600 - 2,500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Manager Công Ty TNHH Hebe VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Hebe VN
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Manager Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Navigos Search
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Manager Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Navigos Search
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Manager Hustle Training làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Hustle Training
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Manager Minthacare Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Minthacare Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Manager Công ty TNHH Lock & Lock HCM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Lock & Lock HCM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Manager Abbott làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 1,000 - 1,500 USD Abbott
1,000 - 1,500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Manager Phuc Giang Company Limited/ Công Ty TNHH Phúc Giang làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 900 - 1,200 USD Phuc Giang Company Limited/ Công Ty TNHH Phúc Giang
900 - 1,200 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Manager Flynow Air Service làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 800 - 1,200 USD Flynow Air Service
800 - 1,200 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Manager MGH Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận MGH Group
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Manager Công ty TNHH Yusen Logistics (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Yusen Logistics (Việt Nam)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Manager Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Navigos Search
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Manager Innomed Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 35 - 40 Triệu Innomed Vietnam
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Manager GLOBAL VISION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 1,000 USD GLOBAL VISION
500 - 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Manager Minthacare Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Minthacare Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY TNHH IEK ĐÔNG NAM Á làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH IEK ĐÔNG NAM Á
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Manager Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Navigos Search
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Manager Công Ty TNHH Actsone Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Actsone Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Manager CONG TY TNHH HUU TOAN GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,600 - 2,500 USD CONG TY TNHH HUU TOAN GROUP
1,600 - 2,500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm