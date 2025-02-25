Tuyển Sales Manager International Minh Viet Joint Stock Co. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2,000 - 3,000 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Manager Tại International Minh Viet Joint Stock Co.
- Hồ Chí Minh: 87 Hoang Van Thai Street, Tan Phu Ward, Phu My Hung New Residential City, District 7, Ho Chi Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Manager Với Mức Lương 2,000 - 3,000 USD
1. Account Management:
o Oversee and manage relationships with major clients and key accounts in the FMCG sector.
o Develop and implement account strategies to meet clients’ needs and drive mutual growth.
o Ensure regular communication and collaboration with key clients to strengthen relationships and resolve issues.
2. Sales Strategy Development:
o Lead the development and execution of sales strategies for key accounts to increase revenue and market share.
o Identify new business opportunities within existing accounts.
o Drive promotional strategies to maximize product visibility and sales.
3. Team Leadership:
o Lead, mentor, and manage the Key Account Management team to achieve sales targets.
o Foster a high-performance culture and provide guidance to account managers in managing client expectations.
o Coordinate with cross-functional teams, such as marketing, logistics, and product development, to ensure client requirements are met.
4. Business Development:
o Identify market trends, customer needs, and competitor activities to shape strategies.
Với Mức Lương 2,000 - 3,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại International Minh Viet Joint Stock Co. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại International Minh Viet Joint Stock Co.
