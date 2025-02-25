Tuyển Sales Manager International Minh Viet Joint Stock Co. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2,000 - 3,000 USD

1. Account Management:

o Oversee and manage relationships with major clients and key accounts in the FMCG sector.

o Develop and implement account strategies to meet clients’ needs and drive mutual growth.

o Ensure regular communication and collaboration with key clients to strengthen relationships and resolve issues.

2. Sales Strategy Development:

o Lead the development and execution of sales strategies for key accounts to increase revenue and market share.

o Identify new business opportunities within existing accounts.

o Drive promotional strategies to maximize product visibility and sales.

3. Team Leadership:

o Lead, mentor, and manage the Key Account Management team to achieve sales targets.

o Foster a high-performance culture and provide guidance to account managers in managing client expectations.

o Coordinate with cross-functional teams, such as marketing, logistics, and product development, to ensure client requirements are met.

4. Business Development:

o Identify market trends, customer needs, and competitor activities to shape strategies.