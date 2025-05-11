Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ VIPROPERTY - CHI NHÁNH QUẬN 7 TP. HỒ CHÍ MINH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 5 năm Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Create, implement, and adjust sales strategies to meet revenue targets and expand the company\'s market presence.

Recruit, train, mentor, and manage the sales team to ensure high performance. Set clear goals, provide ongoing coaching, and conduct performance evaluations.

Lead the sales team to meet or exceed sales quotas. Regularly review sales performance data, identify opportunities for improvement, and implement corrective actions where needed.

Establish and maintain strong relationships with key clients, understanding their needs to drive customer satisfaction and retention.

Work with relevant departments to streamline sales processes, improve efficiency, and implement best practices.

Monitor industry trends, competitor activities, and customer preferences to make data-driven decisions and keep the company competitive.

Work diligently to meet and exceed sales targets for designated projects, ensuring alignment with company goals and project requirements.

Actively promote the company’s furnishing and property management services to clients, enhancing brand visibility and customer interest in these offerings.

Key Deliverables

Make great SOP and training to enable new staff to work as junior within 3 months and as senior within 12 months,

Consistently meet or exceed monthly, quarterly, and annual sales goals as outlined in the company’s strategic objectives.

Build and maintain a high-performing sales team through effective recruitment, training, and performance management, with low turnover and high morale.

Increase client satisfaction rates and improve client retention by developing long-term, trust-based relationships.

Implement measurable improvements in the sales process that result in increased productivity and efficiency for the sales team.

Provide regular reports on sales metrics, market trends, and competitive analysis to senior management, contributing to strategic decision-making.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in Business, Marketing, or related field;

Knowledge of projects and real estate market in HCM and Hanoi in Vietnam

5+ years of experience in sales with at least 2 years in a managerial role.

Proven track record of achieving sales targets and managing successful teams.

Strong analytical, leadership, and communication skills.

Ability to work under pressure, meet deadlines, and adapt to a fast-paced environment.

Language Required: Good at English or Chinese

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ VIPROPERTY - CHI NHÁNH QUẬN 7 TP. HỒ CHÍ MINH Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary & Bonus

Gift on Birthday and other occasions like Mid-Autumn, New Year,…

Teambuilding, Company Trip & other engagement activities through years

Lunch & Parking Allowance

Training and development policies to enhance skills and capabilities

