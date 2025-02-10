Tuyển Sales Marketing Công Ty TNHH Shoefabrik làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Shoefabrik
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 12/03/2025
Công Ty TNHH Shoefabrik

Sales Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại Công Ty TNHH Shoefabrik

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 46

- 64 Street No.8, Trung Son Residence, Binh Chanh District, HCMC

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1. Manage HR database and HRM Systems.
2. Oversee leave management and attendance tracking processes, consolidate data for reports.
3. In charge of Recruitment by candidate’s CV screening and manage end-to-end recruitment procedures.
4. Conduct on-boarding procedures and schedule for relevant Inductions.
5. Coordinate with Department Heads to keep the Job Description up-to-date.
6. Follow up with Training needs analysis and coordinate the Training & Development Programs implemented and certificated as planned.
7. Provide administrative support for various HR functions as required.
8. Facilitate work permit/ Temporary Residence Card application processes - such as criminal record checks and health certifications, authentication procedures.
9. Provide support to Expatriates on Housing (if any).
10. Assist in organizing company events, HR/ Funmate activities (YEP, seminars, HR meetings, Annual Health check, Birthday Celebrations, etc.).
11. Administrative control of manufacturing units to facilitate the compliance of work standards.
12. Manage Office procurement and relevant purchasing for manufacturing units.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công Ty TNHH Shoefabrik Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

