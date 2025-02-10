Tuyển Sales Marketing Công Ty TNHH Shoefabrik làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Manage HR database and HRM Systems.

2. Oversee leave management and attendance tracking processes, consolidate data for reports.

3. In charge of Recruitment by candidate’s CV screening and manage end-to-end recruitment procedures.

4. Conduct on-boarding procedures and schedule for relevant Inductions.

5. Coordinate with Department Heads to keep the Job Description up-to-date.

6. Follow up with Training needs analysis and coordinate the Training & Development Programs implemented and certificated as planned.

7. Provide administrative support for various HR functions as required.

8. Facilitate work permit/ Temporary Residence Card application processes - such as criminal record checks and health certifications, authentication procedures.

9. Provide support to Expatriates on Housing (if any).

10. Assist in organizing company events, HR/ Funmate activities (YEP, seminars, HR meetings, Annual Health check, Birthday Celebrations, etc.).

11. Administrative control of manufacturing units to facilitate the compliance of work standards.

12. Manage Office procurement and relevant purchasing for manufacturing units.