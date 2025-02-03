Tuyển Sales Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH FOODCARE VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- JOB DESCRIPTION

1. Product Management

• Baby food products: porridge, rice bar, baby nutrition supplement, etc for sales

2. Discovering new business partners

• Discover and partner with new customers such as retail stores, baby product distribution chains, and maternal and baby spa shops, and so on

3. E-commerce management

• Establish and implement a sales activation strategy through operating mall sales and communicating with MDs

• Maintain and manage product introductions and relationships with potential customers

• Response to E-commerce channel C/S inquiries

4. Data management

• Collect customer information and feedback, create and update customer information through data

5. Participation in exhibitions and events

• Product promotion and network expansion through participation in expos, workshops, and events related to consumer goods for pregnant women and infants

6. Sales and performance reporting