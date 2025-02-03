Tuyển Sales Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH FOODCARE VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại CÔNG TY TNHH FOODCARE VN
- Hồ Chí Minh:
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing
- JOB DESCRIPTION
1. Product Management
• Baby food products: porridge, rice bar, baby nutrition supplement, etc for sales
2. Discovering new business partners
• Discover and partner with new customers such as retail stores, baby product distribution chains, and maternal and baby spa shops, and so on
3. E-commerce management
• Establish and implement a sales activation strategy through operating mall sales and communicating with MDs
• Maintain and manage product introductions and relationships with potential customers
• Response to E-commerce channel C/S inquiries
4. Data management
• Collect customer information and feedback, create and update customer information through data
5. Participation in exhibitions and events
• Product promotion and network expansion through participation in expos, workshops, and events related to consumer goods for pregnant women and infants
6. Sales and performance reporting
