Tuyển Sales Marketing Asia Clean Capital Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Position summary: The Human Resources Manager (HR Manager) will manage HR, Admin and IT activities of the company including but not limited to HR planning, Talent Acquisition, Employee Engagement & Retention, Training, Total Rewards, Labor Relations, other HR functions and all Admin & IT functions. This role may require, but is not limited to, performing and managing all HR, Admin and IT functions to ensure the operations related to the Personnel and HR areas of the Company.

Position summary:

Key Responsibilities:

Human Resources Management

• Develop and implement HR strategies and initiatives aligned with the overall business strategy.

• Coordinate with all departments to establish the annual workforce plan & organizational structure.

• Directly responsible for developing an annual plan & budget in consultation with The Chief Executive Officer.

• Nurture a positive working environment. Bridge management and employee relations by addressing demands, grievances or other issues.

• Manage the recruitment and selection process.

• Support current and future business needs through the development, engagement, motivation and preservation of human capital.

• Develop and monitor overall HR strategies, systems, tactics, policies and procedures across the organization.