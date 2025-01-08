Tuyển Sales Marketing Kusto Home làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

• Assist Service Department with daily admin work in the office; taking care of receiving all mails, calls, documents...

• Checking and preparing payment documents for invoices, contracts from suppliers; clients and among other departments.

• Provide assistance to Line Manager in supervising clients/retail tenants’ compliance with rules & regulations and general performance.

• Ensure all service requests from clients/retail tenants are attended and responded to in a timely manner; inform and remind Line Manager on requests needs to solve urgently.

• Record and inform Line Manager to all clients/retail tenant’s complaints, promptly and efficiently.

• Communicate with clients/retail tenants for completing documents, reports, etc.. and to ensure normal operations of retail stores.

• Carry out any other relevant tasks assigned by Line Manager.

• Responsible for issuing notification letters, reminders and other necessary actions to collect money from customers.