Tuyển Sales Marketing De Heus LLC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

A. JOB PURPOSE:

- Provide excellent assistance to Finance Director Asia in his daily business activities to ensure its smoothness and efficiency.

B. ACCOUNTABILITIES:

1. Working asssistant

- Liaise with Managers upon approval of Director on all matters and activities in connection therewith.

- Be responsible for the preparation of the agenda, meeting minutes, presentation for Director to attend meetings and others as assigned.

- Assist Director in all coordination work pertaining to all direct reporters under his supervision.

- Assist Director in planning and implementing strategies.

- Ensure project and/or task schedules and objectives are met by respective functions.

- Liaise with headquarter/ regional offices regarding corporate issues and provide periodical reports as required by Director.

2. Administration assistant

Manage the Director’s schedule including meeting arrangement, calendar maintenance and coordination of support functions.