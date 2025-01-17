Tuyển Sales Marketing De Heus LLC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại De Heus LLC
- Hồ Chí Minh: SOFIC Tower, Đường Mai Chí Thọ, Thủ Thiêm, Thành phố Thủ Đức, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
A. JOB PURPOSE:
- Provide excellent assistance to Finance Director Asia in his daily business activities to ensure its smoothness and efficiency.
B. ACCOUNTABILITIES:
1. Working asssistant
- Liaise with Managers upon approval of Director on all matters and activities in connection therewith.
- Be responsible for the preparation of the agenda, meeting minutes, presentation for Director to attend meetings and others as assigned.
- Assist Director in all coordination work pertaining to all direct reporters under his supervision.
- Assist Director in planning and implementing strategies.
- Ensure project and/or task schedules and objectives are met by respective functions.
- Liaise with headquarter/ regional offices regarding corporate issues and provide periodical reports as required by Director.
2. Administration assistant
Manage the Director’s schedule including meeting arrangement, calendar maintenance and coordination of support functions.
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
