Tuyển Sales Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH YKK CORPORATION OF VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại CÔNG TY TNHH YKK CORPORATION OF VIỆT NAM
- Hồ Chí Minh: Tòa Nhà AB, Lê Lai, Bến Thành, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1. ACCOUNTING TASKS
• Handle payment documents and business trip documents according to company regulations (check amounts, photocopy documents, request employees to provide missing signatures or documents, and translate foreign invoices into Vietnamese).
• Monitor the payment schedule for rent and contact agents to obtain invoices and debit notes.
• Prepare payment requests for general expenses incurred during the month and for payment documents submitted by other departments. Submit these for signature and create payment orders via internet banking.
• Contact the bank to carry out company transactions.
• Enter data into accounting software (some data as assigned by the Chief Accountant).
• Send documents belonging to the accounting department via express delivery.
• Scan accounting documents and store them according to company regulations.
• Assist the Chief Accountant in providing documents for internal audits, external audits, and tax authorities.
• Perform other tasks as assigned by the Chief Accountant.
2. HR TASKS:
• Send, receive, and distribute letters; address issues related to shipments from DHL, UPS, etc. (according to HR's guidelines).
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
