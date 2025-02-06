Tuyển Sales Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH YKK CORPORATION OF VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. ACCOUNTING TASKS

• Handle payment documents and business trip documents according to company regulations (check amounts, photocopy documents, request employees to provide missing signatures or documents, and translate foreign invoices into Vietnamese).

• Monitor the payment schedule for rent and contact agents to obtain invoices and debit notes.

• Prepare payment requests for general expenses incurred during the month and for payment documents submitted by other departments. Submit these for signature and create payment orders via internet banking.

• Contact the bank to carry out company transactions.

• Enter data into accounting software (some data as assigned by the Chief Accountant).

• Send documents belonging to the accounting department via express delivery.

• Scan accounting documents and store them according to company regulations.

• Assist the Chief Accountant in providing documents for internal audits, external audits, and tax authorities.

• Perform other tasks as assigned by the Chief Accountant.

2. HR TASKS:

• Send, receive, and distribute letters; address issues related to shipments from DHL, UPS, etc. (according to HR's guidelines).