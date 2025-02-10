Tuyển Sales Marketing Công Ty TNHH Dược Phẩm New Far East làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

New Far East Pharmaceutical Company Limited is Vietnamese GSP and GDP certified company involved in import, distribution marketing since 2016 representing many big pharmaceutical corporation from around the world is looking to expand its team in 2025. Is looking to hire young and dynamic manager to handle team of RA executive’s.

1. Product Registration

- Submission - Approval of Plan and Strategy

- The Head of Regulatory generating and regulatory updating submission-approval plan and strategy to support the team to get dossiers approval soonest.

- Plan for team prepares, submits, coordinates, and follows up on product registration dossiers to ensure timely approval according to product registration plan

- Handles any amendments to registered products under his/her responsibility

- Handles other regulatory applications as assigned by the company

2. Functional Administration

- Handles correspondence with overseas and local parties (both internal and external) in order to obtain or supply required information/documents.

- Maintains relevant registration licenses, regulatory Science-related information/system, correspondence, and other relevant documentation for easy retrieval. Ensures that they are kept current, correct and confidential.