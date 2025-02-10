Tuyển Sales Marketing Công Ty TNHH Dược Phẩm New Far East làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại Công Ty TNHH Dược Phẩm New Far East
- Hồ Chí Minh: 7th Floor P&T Building, 27
- 29 Pho Duc Chinh, Nguyen Thai Binh Ward, District 1 , HCMC
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
New Far East Pharmaceutical Company Limited is Vietnamese GSP and GDP certified company involved in import, distribution marketing since 2016 representing many big pharmaceutical corporation from around the world is looking to expand its team in 2025. Is looking to hire young and dynamic manager to handle team of RA executive’s.
Indicate the primary responsibilities critical to the job.
1. Product Registration
- Submission - Approval of Plan and Strategy
- The Head of Regulatory generating and regulatory updating submission-approval plan and strategy to support the team to get dossiers approval soonest.
- Plan for team prepares, submits, coordinates, and follows up on product registration dossiers to ensure timely approval according to product registration plan
- Handles any amendments to registered products under his/her responsibility
- Handles other regulatory applications as assigned by the company
2. Functional Administration
- Handles correspondence with overseas and local parties (both internal and external) in order to obtain or supply required information/documents.
- Maintains relevant registration licenses, regulatory Science-related information/system, correspondence, and other relevant documentation for easy retrieval. Ensures that they are kept current, correct and confidential.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH Dược Phẩm New Far East Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Dược Phẩm New Far East
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
