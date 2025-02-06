Tuyển Sales Marketing LR-TEK làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 400 - 600 USD

Fabrik & co, a part of LRTEK Group, is a manufacturer of event items: Tent – Flag – Kiosk –

Inflatable Arch – … We are the reference in terms of product innovation, quality, speed and

above all PRICE, in the field of printing by sublimation since 2013. Fabrik & co attaches great

importance to both its employees and its customers and we sincerely believe that to achieve

excellence, it starts with competent, motivated employees who are happy to make a

difference.

We are looking for a Sales and Marketing Coordinator to join our team. Ideal candidates

should have a proactive mindset, strong multitasking skills, and a commitment to delivering

impactful results.

MAIN TASKS:

The Sales and Marketing Coordinator will be responsible for:

• Plan and schedule social media posts.

• Develop and implement advertising strategies.

• Collaborate with the graphics team to create visuals for marketing campaigns.

• Manage and administer the company's sales website.

• Edit content and images for the company's Amazon page.

• Contribute to writing articles for the company's LinkedIn.

• Handle order creation, tracking, and customer inquiries (if any).