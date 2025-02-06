Tuyển Sales Marketing LR-TEK làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 400 - 600 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại LR-TEK
- Hồ Chí Minh: Quận 2, TPHCM
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương 400 - 600 USD
Fabrik & co, a part of LRTEK Group, is a manufacturer of event items: Tent – Flag – Kiosk –
Inflatable Arch – … We are the reference in terms of product innovation, quality, speed and
above all PRICE, in the field of printing by sublimation since 2013. Fabrik & co attaches great
importance to both its employees and its customers and we sincerely believe that to achieve
excellence, it starts with competent, motivated employees who are happy to make a
difference.
We are looking for a Sales and Marketing Coordinator to join our team. Ideal candidates
should have a proactive mindset, strong multitasking skills, and a commitment to delivering
impactful results.
MAIN TASKS:
The Sales and Marketing Coordinator will be responsible for:
• Plan and schedule social media posts.
• Develop and implement advertising strategies.
• Collaborate with the graphics team to create visuals for marketing campaigns.
• Manage and administer the company's sales website.
• Edit content and images for the company's Amazon page.
• Contribute to writing articles for the company's LinkedIn.
• Handle order creation, tracking, and customer inquiries (if any).
Với Mức Lương 400 - 600 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại LR-TEK Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại LR-TEK
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
