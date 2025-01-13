Tuyển Sales Marketing Career Pass Institute làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu

Role Description: This is a full-time position that locates in Vietnam, allows virtual/remote work. You will work on projects that will give you hands-on experience in the online education / job search coaching industry, in a borderless team with talented colleagues based in Ho Chi Minh City, and across various states in the US (New York, Philadelphia, Houston).

Role Description:

Note: We allow remote work but please expect to be based in Ho Chi Minh city. Required to be in Ho Chi Minh city when there are related events or partnership meetings.

Expected start date: Application will be reviewed on rolling basis.

Coaching Responsibilities (70%)

1. Coaching & Teaching

• Lead the training sessions and host ofﬁce hours to advise students on job search strategy, networking, and some other professional soft skills

• Provide the feedback on job-search and application assignments (such as resume, Linkedin, interviews, etc)

• Lead and collaborate in student & alumni engagement activities

2. Reporting