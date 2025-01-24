Tuyển Sales Marketing Page Group Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3,000 - 3,000 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại Page Group Vietnam
- Hồ Chí Minh: Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương 3,000 - 3,000 USD
The Global Sourcing Manager will oversee vendor performance to ensure they meet quality and delivery standards, especially with new vendors, while developing strategies for vendor diversification to achieve sustainable value. The opportunity is open for individual with knowledge in Plastics or Furniture products and cost structure, interpersonal skills and good English and Chinese speaking skills.
Description
As a Global Sourcing Manager, your main responsibilities will include:
* Oversee vendor performance by evaluating their ability to meet quality and delivery standards, with a particular focus on new vendors. Develop and implement comprehensive strategies for vendor diversification to ensure sustainable value. Verify that vendors can commit to project timelines and cost expectations. Collaborate with vendors at their facilities to assess capabilities, create actionable sourcing plans, and execute approved plans effectively.
* Work closely with global cross-functional product teams to secure optimal pricing, quality, delivery, and vendor relationship management, aligning with company goals and objectives. Partner with Asia-based teams (engineering, quality) to ensure vendor compliance with requirements and facilitate plan execution using detailed data analysis.
