Tuyển Sales Marketing Capgemini Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại Capgemini Vietnam
- Hồ Chí Minh: Centre Point, 106 Nguyễn Văn Trỗi, Phường 08, Quận Phú Nhuận, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing
We are currently working with our Australian banking client on many projects and we are looking to expand our business into their Vietnam branch. This account manager will oversee primarily the business growth in this client and other clients within the Vietnam financial services sector.
Responsibilities:
- Experience working with SI (System integrators)
- Drive Sales activities to expand banking client portfolio
- Manage existing Capgemini clients
- Lead/Drive key opportunities for financial services accounts in Vietnam
- Responsible for Account Management relationship and financial
- Go to person on any existing account escalation and help coordinate and resolve the issues
Yêu Cầu Công Việc
- Experience with SI (system integrators)
- At least 5 years of experience in account management, business development, or client relationship management, preferably in the banking or financial services industry.
Tại Capgemini Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Capgemini Vietnam
