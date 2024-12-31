Tuyển Sales Marketing Capgemini Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

We are currently working with our Australian banking client on many projects and we are looking to expand our business into their Vietnam branch. This account manager will oversee primarily the business growth in this client and other clients within the Vietnam financial services sector.

Responsibilities:

- Experience working with SI (System integrators)

- Drive Sales activities to expand banking client portfolio

- Manage existing Capgemini clients

- Lead/Drive key opportunities for financial services accounts in Vietnam

- Responsible for Account Management relationship and financial

- Go to person on any existing account escalation and help coordinate and resolve the issues