Tuyển Sales Marketing Kuehne + Nagel Co., Ltd Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

You will be part of our Finance team, adding your leadership expertise + skills to the delivery of customer + operational excellence. Your primary objective is to own direct + indirect tax activities across your area of responsibility, ensuring accuracy, completeness + timeliness of all relevant tax compliance tasks + processes

- To manage local tax computation + filling processes, including maintaining tax balances on the general ledger.

- To ensure timely filing of both direct + indirect tax submissions, resolving all related queries where necessary.

- To prepare + review tax reconciliations.

- To ensure compliance with corporate tax reporting + local statutory requirements.

- To support business by providing tax related advice on day-to-day operational activities.

- To conduct trainings in increasing awareness + knowledge of up-to-date tax compliance requirements.

- To monitor developments in tax legislation + proactively update management team about any related risks.

- To lead + drive improvements in all tax related tasks + processes