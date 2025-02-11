Tuyển Sales Marketing Kuehne + Nagel Co., Ltd Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại Kuehne + Nagel Co., Ltd Vietnam
- Hồ Chí Minh: Tòa nhà Vincom Center, số 72, đường Lê Thánh Tôn, Phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1, HCM
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
You will be part of our Finance team, adding your leadership expertise + skills to the delivery of customer + operational excellence. Your primary objective is to own direct + indirect tax activities across your area of responsibility, ensuring accuracy, completeness + timeliness of all relevant tax compliance tasks + processes
- To manage local tax computation + filling processes, including maintaining tax balances on the general ledger.
- To ensure timely filing of both direct + indirect tax submissions, resolving all related queries where necessary.
- To prepare + review tax reconciliations.
- To ensure compliance with corporate tax reporting + local statutory requirements.
- To support business by providing tax related advice on day-to-day operational activities.
- To conduct trainings in increasing awareness + knowledge of up-to-date tax compliance requirements.
- To monitor developments in tax legislation + proactively update management team about any related risks.
- To lead + drive improvements in all tax related tasks + processes
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Kuehne + Nagel Co., Ltd Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Kuehne + Nagel Co., Ltd Vietnam
