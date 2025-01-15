Tuyển Sales Marketing Con Cung Joint Stock Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Sales Marketing Con Cung Joint Stock Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Con Cung Joint Stock Company
Ngày đăng tuyển: 15/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 01/03/2025
Con Cung Joint Stock Company

Sales Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại Con Cung Joint Stock Company

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 14th Floor, Phu My Hung Tower, Tan Phu Ward, Dist. 7, HCMC

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

As a Category Manager – Nutrion (Food, Vitamin, ...), you will be fully accountable for the P&L of a portfolio of Nutrion (Food, Vitamin, ...) products and will develop a winning category strategy to implement across our stores.
Category Manager – Nutrion (Food, Vitamin, ...)
Utilizing your strategic expertise in Nutrion (Food, Vitamin, ...) retail, you will identify growth opportunities within your category and collaborate with suppliers and internal teams to deliver a unique value proposition for our customers, ultimately increasing market share and profitability.
Responsibilities:
• Execute the customer-centric strategy for Nutrion (Food, Vitamin, ...) category, buil a strong legacy for the future.
• Drive innovation within the Nutrion (Food, Vitamin, ...) category by working closely with the broader Merchandise team
• Engage and build strong relationships with Nutrion (Food, Vitamin, ...) vendors, driving sales, market share, and margins.
• Creat and execute market-leading category plans, including new brand or product launches, promotional campaigns, and marketing strategies.
• Partner with the marketing team to create attractive and exciting promotional events and campaigns that align with pre-agreed sales plans.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Con Cung Joint Stock Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Con Cung Joint Stock Company

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Con Cung Joint Stock Company

Con Cung Joint Stock Company

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 14th floor, Phu My Hung Tower, 08 Hoang Van Thai Street, District. 7, HCMC, Vietnam

