Tuyển Sales Marketing Con Cung Joint Stock Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

As a Category Manager – Nutrion (Food, Vitamin, ...), you will be fully accountable for the P&L of a portfolio of Nutrion (Food, Vitamin, ...) products and will develop a winning category strategy to implement across our stores.

Utilizing your strategic expertise in Nutrion (Food, Vitamin, ...) retail, you will identify growth opportunities within your category and collaborate with suppliers and internal teams to deliver a unique value proposition for our customers, ultimately increasing market share and profitability.

Responsibilities:

• Execute the customer-centric strategy for Nutrion (Food, Vitamin, ...) category, buil a strong legacy for the future.

• Drive innovation within the Nutrion (Food, Vitamin, ...) category by working closely with the broader Merchandise team

• Engage and build strong relationships with Nutrion (Food, Vitamin, ...) vendors, driving sales, market share, and margins.

• Creat and execute market-leading category plans, including new brand or product launches, promotional campaigns, and marketing strategies.

• Partner with the marketing team to create attractive and exciting promotional events and campaigns that align with pre-agreed sales plans.