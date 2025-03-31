Tuyển Sales Marketing D & A Industries Co.ltd làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Sales Marketing D & A Industries Co.ltd làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận

D & A Industries Co.ltd
Ngày đăng tuyển: 31/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 30/04/2025
D & A Industries Co.ltd

Sales Marketing

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại D & A Industries Co.ltd

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Long An: Lô NX

- D3, Đường D1, KCN Long Hậu, Xã Long Hậu, Huyện Cần Giuộc, Tỉnh Long An

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

* Role of Position: Supports head of department by actively participating in sales planning, supervising the sales team, monitoring performance, handling customer inquiries, assisting with sales forecasting, coordinating sales activities, generating reports, and fostering team morale, ultimately contributing to the smooth operation of the sales department and driving revenue growth.
* Role of Position
1. Assisting with the preparation of sales presentations, proposals, and materials, coordinating sales meetings and follow-ups with clients
2. Tracking sales metrics, analyzing data, identifying trends, and generating reports for senior management.
3. Supporting sales team members with training, coaching, and motivation to achieve sales targets.
4. Handling customer inquiries, resolving issues, and building strong client relationships.
5. Contributing to sales forecasting, identifying potential opportunities, and developing sales strategies.
6. Assisting in identifying and qualifying potential leads, managing the sales pipeline.
7. Develop and implement strategic sales plans that expand a company’s customer base and solidify its presence.
8. Achieving growth and hitting sales targets by successfully managing the team and by assessing the teams’ strengths and weaknesses
9. Maintaining accurate data within the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại D & A Industries Co.ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại D & A Industries Co.ltd

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

D & A Industries Co.ltd

D & A Industries Co.ltd

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lô NX-D3, đường D1, KCN Long Hậu, xã Long Hậu, huyện Cần Giuộc

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-sales-marketing-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-long-an-job345676
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm My Tonic
Tuyển Sales Marketing My Tonic làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
My Tonic
Hạn nộp: 27/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT KINH DOANH KIM PHONG
Tuyển Sales Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT KINH DOANH KIM PHONG làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT KINH DOANH KIM PHONG
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Bình Dương Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Thành Công Motor Việt Nam
Tuyển Sales Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Thành Công Motor Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 700 - 1 USD
Công Ty Cổ Phần Thành Công Motor Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 700 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Framas Việt Nam
Tuyển Sales Marketing Công Ty TNHH Framas Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Framas Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH VIKCOM
Tuyển Sales Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH VIKCOM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 9 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH VIKCOM
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 7 - 9 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Kim Oanh
Tuyển Sales Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Kim Oanh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Kim Oanh
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm EMASI International Bilingual School - EMASI Schools
Tuyển Sales Marketing EMASI International Bilingual School - EMASI Schools làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
EMASI International Bilingual School - EMASI Schools
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH C&f Outsourcing
Tuyển Sales Marketing Công Ty TNHH C&f Outsourcing làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH C&f Outsourcing
Hạn nộp: 14/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH MTV Thương mại Tổng hợp JYW Vina
Tuyển Sales Marketing Công ty TNHH MTV Thương mại Tổng hợp JYW Vina làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH MTV Thương mại Tổng hợp JYW Vina
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH MTV Thương mại Tổng hợp JYW Vina
Tuyển Sales Marketing Công ty TNHH MTV Thương mại Tổng hợp JYW Vina làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH MTV Thương mại Tổng hợp JYW Vina
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH HCT FAMILY FOOD
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng CÔNG TY TNHH HCT FAMILY FOOD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH HCT FAMILY FOOD
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Long An Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 13 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 24/09/2025
Hà Nội Hải Phòng Quảng Ninh Hải Dương Thanh Hóa Ninh Bình Nam Định Hà Nam Hưng Yên Thái Bình Bắc Ninh Bắc Giang Lạng Sơn Thái Nguyên Bắc Kạn Tuyên Quang Hà Giang Cao Bằng Vĩnh Phúc Hòa Bình Phú Thọ Lào Cai Yên Bái Sơn La Điện Biên Lai Châu Kiên Giang Cà Mau Bạc Liêu Sóc Trăng Cần Thơ An Giang Đồng Tháp Tiền Giang Long An Bến Tre Đồng Nai Hà Tĩnh Bình Phước Nghệ An Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Khoa Kỹ Sinh Vật Thăng Long
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng Công Ty TNHH Khoa Kỹ Sinh Vật Thăng Long làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Khoa Kỹ Sinh Vật Thăng Long
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Long An Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ - PHÁT TRIỂN GOLF LONG AN
Tuyển Buồng phòng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ - PHÁT TRIỂN GOLF LONG AN làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ - PHÁT TRIỂN GOLF LONG AN
Hạn nộp: 27/09/2025
Long An Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Dược Phẩm Việt (Đông Dược Việt)
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Dược Phẩm Việt (Đông Dược Việt) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Dược Phẩm Việt (Đông Dược Việt)
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Long An Bến Tre Sóc Trăng Kiên Giang Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NAM AN HOLDING
Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NAM AN HOLDING làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NAM AN HOLDING
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Long An Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Long Hậu
Tuyển Business Intelligence Công Ty Cổ Phần Long Hậu làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 15 - 25 USD
Công Ty Cổ Phần Long Hậu
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU PHÁT TRIỂN ĐÔNG DƯƠNG - TẬP ĐOÀN THỂ THAO KINGSPORT Pro Company
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU PHÁT TRIỂN ĐÔNG DƯƠNG - TẬP ĐOÀN THỂ THAO KINGSPORT Pro Company làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU PHÁT TRIỂN ĐÔNG DƯƠNG - TẬP ĐOÀN THỂ THAO KINGSPORT Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần công nghiệp và thiết bị chiếu sáng DUHAL
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Công ty cổ phần công nghiệp và thiết bị chiếu sáng DUHAL làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần công nghiệp và thiết bị chiếu sáng DUHAL
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Long An Bến Tre Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm My Tonic
Tuyển Sales Marketing My Tonic làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
My Tonic
Hạn nộp: 27/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT KINH DOANH KIM PHONG
Tuyển Sales Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT KINH DOANH KIM PHONG làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT KINH DOANH KIM PHONG
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Bình Dương Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Thành Công Motor Việt Nam
Tuyển Sales Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Thành Công Motor Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 700 - 1 USD
Công Ty Cổ Phần Thành Công Motor Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 700 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Framas Việt Nam
Tuyển Sales Marketing Công Ty TNHH Framas Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Framas Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH VIKCOM
Tuyển Sales Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH VIKCOM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 9 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH VIKCOM
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 7 - 9 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Kim Oanh
Tuyển Sales Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Kim Oanh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Kim Oanh
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm EMASI International Bilingual School - EMASI Schools
Tuyển Sales Marketing EMASI International Bilingual School - EMASI Schools làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
EMASI International Bilingual School - EMASI Schools
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH C&f Outsourcing
Tuyển Sales Marketing Công Ty TNHH C&f Outsourcing làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH C&f Outsourcing
Hạn nộp: 14/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH MTV Thương mại Tổng hợp JYW Vina
Tuyển Sales Marketing Công ty TNHH MTV Thương mại Tổng hợp JYW Vina làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH MTV Thương mại Tổng hợp JYW Vina
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH MTV Thương mại Tổng hợp JYW Vina
Tuyển Sales Marketing Công ty TNHH MTV Thương mại Tổng hợp JYW Vina làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH MTV Thương mại Tổng hợp JYW Vina
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất