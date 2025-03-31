Tuyển Sales Marketing D & A Industries Co.ltd làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận

* Role of Position: Supports head of department by actively participating in sales planning, supervising the sales team, monitoring performance, handling customer inquiries, assisting with sales forecasting, coordinating sales activities, generating reports, and fostering team morale, ultimately contributing to the smooth operation of the sales department and driving revenue growth.

* Role of Position

1. Assisting with the preparation of sales presentations, proposals, and materials, coordinating sales meetings and follow-ups with clients

2. Tracking sales metrics, analyzing data, identifying trends, and generating reports for senior management.

3. Supporting sales team members with training, coaching, and motivation to achieve sales targets.

4. Handling customer inquiries, resolving issues, and building strong client relationships.

5. Contributing to sales forecasting, identifying potential opportunities, and developing sales strategies.

6. Assisting in identifying and qualifying potential leads, managing the sales pipeline.

7. Develop and implement strategic sales plans that expand a company’s customer base and solidify its presence.

8. Achieving growth and hitting sales targets by successfully managing the team and by assessing the teams’ strengths and weaknesses

9. Maintaining accurate data within the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system.