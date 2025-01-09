Tuyển Software Engineer Proliance GmbH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 400 - 2,500 USD

Mức lương 400 - 2,500 USD Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Ha Noi - Remote

Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương 400 - 2,500 USD

Your tasks

• Design, implementation, and maintenance of scalable, high-performance

web applications in the field of data protection

• Use of React (frontend)

• Collaboration with UX/UI designers and product managers

• Participation in regular code reviews to optimize the current codebase

• Close collaboration with cross-functional, multicultural teams

Với Mức Lương 400 - 2,500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• At least 3 years of professional experience in software development

• Expertise in React and Typescript

• Experience in developing robust, high-quality and maintainable software solutions

• Current knowledge of industry trends, technologies, and best practices in software development

• Strong interpersonal and communication skills in English

• Effective teamwork and contribution to a positive team dynamic

• Alignment with user needs and business goals

Tại Proliance GmbH Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Proliance GmbH

