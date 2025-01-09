Tuyển Software Engineer Proliance GmbH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 400 - 2,500 USD

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại Proliance GmbH
Mức lương
400 - 2,500 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội: Ha Noi
- Remote
Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương 400 - 2,500 USD
Your tasks
• Design, implementation, and maintenance of scalable, high-performance
web applications in the field of data protection
• Use of React (frontend)
• Collaboration with UX/UI designers and product managers
• Participation in regular code reviews to optimize the current codebase
• Close collaboration with cross-functional, multicultural teams
Với Mức Lương 400 - 2,500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• At least 3 years of professional experience in software development
• Expertise in React and Typescript
• Experience in developing robust, high-quality and maintainable software solutions
• Current knowledge of industry trends, technologies, and best practices in software development
• Strong interpersonal and communication skills in English
• Effective teamwork and contribution to a positive team dynamic
• Alignment with user needs and business goals
Tại Proliance GmbH Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Proliance GmbH
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
