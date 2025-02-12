Tuyển Software Engineer Jabil Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 900 - 1,500 USD

Tuyển Software Engineer Jabil Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 900 - 1,500 USD

Jabil Vietnam Company Limited
Ngày đăng tuyển: 12/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 14/03/2025
Jabil Vietnam Company Limited

Software Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại Jabil Vietnam Company Limited

Mức lương
900 - 1,500 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Lot i8

- 1, Sai Gon High Tech Park, Thu Duc City, HCMC

Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương 900 - 1,500 USD

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
• Project team member implementing projects that will eliminate waste, through the standard Industrial Engineering process
o This will include but is not limited to: Capital Equipment Requests, Capabilities Studies, Plant Layouts, Tool Design, and Standard Work
• Develop Time standards for process steps to be used in the Product-Process-Time database (IEDB)
• Gather and analyze Industrial Engineering metrics for assigned customer or area
• Coordinate layout and facility move(s) for assigned customer or area(s)
• Collect, analyze and review IEDB data to insure accuracy and compliance with the standard process
• Monitor the SAP and Manufacturing Execution System configurations and insure compliance with the standardized system configurations
• Gather and/or develop data for quotes
• Coach, mentor and train engineers within the Industrial Engineering team
• Support and/or maintain all lower level Industrial Engineering essential duties and responsibilities
• Insure the standardization of Jabil processes throughout the site in accordance with the global, regional and site direction
• Support the Lean organization by developing a solid process foundation and data integrity in order to support process improvement through the organization

Với Mức Lương 900 - 1,500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Jabil Vietnam Company Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Jabil Vietnam Company Limited

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Jabil Vietnam Company Limited

Jabil Vietnam Company Limited

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Lot I8 - 1, Saigon Hi-Tech Park (SHTP), Dist 9, HCMC

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

