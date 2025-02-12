Tuyển Software Engineer Jabil Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 900 - 1,500 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại Jabil Vietnam Company Limited
- Hồ Chí Minh: Lot i8
- 1, Sai Gon High Tech Park, Thu Duc City, HCMC
Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương 900 - 1,500 USD
ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
• Project team member implementing projects that will eliminate waste, through the standard Industrial Engineering process
o This will include but is not limited to: Capital Equipment Requests, Capabilities Studies, Plant Layouts, Tool Design, and Standard Work
• Develop Time standards for process steps to be used in the Product-Process-Time database (IEDB)
• Gather and analyze Industrial Engineering metrics for assigned customer or area
• Coordinate layout and facility move(s) for assigned customer or area(s)
• Collect, analyze and review IEDB data to insure accuracy and compliance with the standard process
• Monitor the SAP and Manufacturing Execution System configurations and insure compliance with the standardized system configurations
• Gather and/or develop data for quotes
• Coach, mentor and train engineers within the Industrial Engineering team
• Support and/or maintain all lower level Industrial Engineering essential duties and responsibilities
• Insure the standardization of Jabil processes throughout the site in accordance with the global, regional and site direction
• Support the Lean organization by developing a solid process foundation and data integrity in order to support process improvement through the organization
Với Mức Lương 900 - 1,500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Jabil Vietnam Company Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Jabil Vietnam Company Limited
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
