Tuyển Software Engineer Jabil Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 900 - 1,500 USD

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

• Project team member implementing projects that will eliminate waste, through the standard Industrial Engineering process

o This will include but is not limited to: Capital Equipment Requests, Capabilities Studies, Plant Layouts, Tool Design, and Standard Work

• Develop Time standards for process steps to be used in the Product-Process-Time database (IEDB)

• Gather and analyze Industrial Engineering metrics for assigned customer or area

• Coordinate layout and facility move(s) for assigned customer or area(s)

• Collect, analyze and review IEDB data to insure accuracy and compliance with the standard process

• Monitor the SAP and Manufacturing Execution System configurations and insure compliance with the standardized system configurations

• Gather and/or develop data for quotes

• Coach, mentor and train engineers within the Industrial Engineering team

• Support and/or maintain all lower level Industrial Engineering essential duties and responsibilities

• Insure the standardization of Jabil processes throughout the site in accordance with the global, regional and site direction

• Support the Lean organization by developing a solid process foundation and data integrity in order to support process improvement through the organization