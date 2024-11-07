Tuyển Software Engineer Nichietsu làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 45 Triệu

Mức lương 20 - 45 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 3 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương 20 - 45 Triệu

Design, develop, and maintain secure and scalable Java-based applications for the banking domain, ensuring compliance with industry standards and regulations.

Collaborate with business analysts and stakeholders to gather and analyze requirements, translating them into effective technical solutions tailored to banking operations.

Develop and integrate APIs to connect banking systems with third-party services, ensuring seamless data exchange and functionality.

Optimize application performance, focusing on efficiency, security, and scalability to meet the high demands of the banking industry.

Write and execute unit and integration tests to ensure the reliability, security, and accuracy of banking applications.

Implement security measures and ensure that all developed software adheres to banking regulations and best practices, safeguarding sensitive financial data.

Với Mức Lương 20 - 45 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 3 years of professional experience in Java Developer position;

Solid experience with Java-based technologies (Java, J2EE, Hibernate, Spring Framework);

Experience with domain banking is advantageous;

Strong understanding of OOP principles and hands-on practice with Unit Testing and TDD programming;

Familiarity with Design Patterns and Web Services: XML, XSD, XSLT, and JSON is desirable;

Experience in Web Layout Design and Development: HTML5, JavaScript, CSS, JQuery, AJAX is a plus;

Eagerness to learn new technologies required for the job.

Tại Nichietsu Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Successful candidates will be able to sign a labor contract immediately, no need to go through a probationary period;

Salary shall be discussed during the interview;

Monthly working allowance when working at client's office;

5 working days per week (Monday-Friday), some extent flexible working hours;

Friendly, professional and open working environment;

Premium Heath Care Insurance 24/7 for Key Person;

Company Trip and Events, Birthday Party, Year End Party;

Labor Contract, Social insurance as Labor Law;

Training courses: Technical skills, Japanese;

Professional and Flexible Working Environment.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Nichietsu

