Tuyển Software Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP AUTOMATE FUSION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 55 Triệu

Mức lương Đến 55 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 4 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Đến 55 Triệu

Design, develop, and maintain high-performance backend services.

Work closely with frontend developers and other stakeholders to ensure seamless integration and functionality.

Model complex data structures and optimize database performance using SQL and database design best practices.

Interact with, manage, and monitor data transformation engines such as Airflow, dbt, or Dagster.

Design and build APIs that adhere to industry standards and best practices.

Implement data security and protection measures

Continuously monitor and optimize backend services for speed, scalability, and reliability.

Maintain high code quality through thorough testing, code reviews, and adherence to coding standards.

Document code, architecture, and design decisions for knowledge sharing and future reference.

Stay up-to-date with emerging technologies and industry trends to continuously improve skills and project outcomes.

Với Mức Lương Đến 55 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Must Have

Over 4 years of working experience as a Backend Developer

Extensive knowledge and experience in developing data products

Strong experience in key skills for both front-end and back-end development

Excellent communication skills and the ability to work collaboratively in a team environment

Good English communication

Proficiency in Python and Asyncio

Experience with Django, Flask, and Airflow

Strong experience with FastAPI and SQLAlchemy

Expertise in database design (SQL)

Experience with Docker.

Nice to have

Proficiency in NodeJs

Proficiency with Git and automated testing

Familiarity with CI/CD pipelines.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP AUTOMATE FUSION Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Encouragement of a self-driven, results-oriented work culture

Competitive salary

13th-month salary

15 days of annual leave

Full social insurance coverage and premium healthcare benefits

Annual health check-up

Monthly Team Outing, Company Trip, Year End Party and Events

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP AUTOMATE FUSION

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin