Tuyển Software Engineer Công Ty TNHH Movi làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu

Mức lương 20 - 30 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 33 Ung Văn Khiêm, Phường 25, Quận Bình Thạnh, HCM, Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu

Good at frameworks for PHP, MySQL. Have experience with PHP Magento. Good understanding of Object Oriented Design and Data Structures. Good knowledge of JavaScript, HTML, CSS. Have knowledge of ReactJS, React Native, AngularJS is an advantage. Have knowledge in working with Linux shell, Cloud (prefer AWS), Docker is an advantage. Highly motivated and thrive in an environment where problems are open-ended. Enjoy engaging in passionate discussions with smart people and letting the best ideas rise to the top. Genuinely excited about technology, have a strong interest in learning and playing with new technologies. Ability to work overtime and support team as urgent requirements.

Good at frameworks for PHP, MySQL.

Have experience with PHP Magento.

Good understanding of Object Oriented Design and Data Structures.

Good knowledge of JavaScript, HTML, CSS.

Have knowledge of ReactJS, React Native, AngularJS is an advantage.

Have knowledge in working with Linux shell, Cloud (prefer AWS), Docker is an advantage.

Highly motivated and thrive in an environment where problems are open-ended.

Enjoy engaging in passionate discussions with smart people and letting the best ideas rise to the top.

Genuinely excited about technology, have a strong interest in learning and playing with new technologies.

Ability to work overtime and support team as urgent requirements.

Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in IT, computer network or related field of study. 2 - 3+ experience in this position. English: reading, writing. Good Teamwork skills. Fast learner and have the ability to adapt quickly to a fast-paced development environment. Patient and professional demeanor, with can-do attitude. Good problem solving skills.

Bachelor’s degree in IT, computer network or related field of study.

2 - 3+ experience in this position.

English: reading, writing. Good Teamwork skills.

Fast learner and have the ability to adapt quickly to a fast-paced development environment.

Patient and professional demeanor, with can-do attitude.

Good problem solving skills.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Movi Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Probation: 100% salary. Attractive salary, salary from 20-30 million VND depending on the candidate's ability. Mode: Full insurance according to regulations, filial piety, ... Insurance full salary according to current, HDI health insurance. 13th-month salary, annual salary review, 12 days of leave/year, holidays, Tet,... Dynamic, professional working environment, friendly, cheerful colleagues, respecting the human factor. Opportunity to improve working skills with internal training courses. Working to build products with millions of users, opportunities to improve skills and qualifications.

Probation: 100% salary. Attractive salary, salary from 20-30 million VND depending on the candidate's ability.

Attractive salary, salary from 20-30 million VND depending on the candidate's ability.

Mode: Full insurance according to regulations, filial piety, ... Insurance full salary according to current, HDI health insurance.

13th-month salary, annual salary review, 12 days of leave/year, holidays, Tet,...

Dynamic, professional working environment, friendly, cheerful colleagues, respecting the human factor.

Opportunity to improve working skills with internal training courses.

Working to build products with millions of users, opportunities to improve skills and qualifications.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Movi

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin