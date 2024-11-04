Tuyển Software Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH TECH GRID ASIA (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 4 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Develop and design components and applications for different sections of our trading systems.

- Leverage your C++ expertise to create efficient and reliable code.

- Perform scripting and integration tasks using Python.

- Enhance and adapt our systems continuously to meet changing trading demands.

- Maintain the reliability and seamless operation of our trading systems.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- 4 years of extensive experience in C++.

- Proficiency in Python is a huge plus

- Experience in low latency or high throughput environments.

- Strong knowledge of algorithms and data structures.

- Ability to write clean, maintainable code.

- Good English communication

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TECH GRID ASIA (VIỆT NAM) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Temper offer and benefits

- Stable environment (no any laid off during covid pandemic and economic downturn)

- 13th month salary

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TECH GRID ASIA (VIỆT NAM)

