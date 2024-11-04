Tuyển Software Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH TECH GRID ASIA (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TECH GRID ASIA (VIỆT NAM)
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
4 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: Tân Bình
Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Develop and design components and applications for different sections of our trading systems.
- Leverage your C++ expertise to create efficient and reliable code.
- Perform scripting and integration tasks using Python.
- Enhance and adapt our systems continuously to meet changing trading demands.
- Maintain the reliability and seamless operation of our trading systems.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- 4 years of extensive experience in C++.
- Proficiency in Python is a huge plus
- Experience in low latency or high throughput environments.
- Strong knowledge of algorithms and data structures.
- Ability to write clean, maintainable code.
- Good English communication
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TECH GRID ASIA (VIỆT NAM) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
- Temper offer and benefits
- Stable environment (no any laid off during covid pandemic and economic downturn)
- 13th month salary
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TECH GRID ASIA (VIỆT NAM)
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
