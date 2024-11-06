Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Shinhan DS Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: The Mett, Thủ Đức

Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Collaborate closely with clients and IT professionals in the analysis, development, and testing of banking features & functions (web)

Write efficient source code to program complete applications.

Maintain, modify or create new applications based on requirements.

Identify errors, and bugs, and devise solutions to these problems.

Attend business (banking, stock/ securities & finance), and technical training from Korea's top experts.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

From 3 years of experience in Software Development/Embedded Development

Proficiency in C/C++ based on Unix, and Linux.

Familiar with SQL/Oracle.

Good to have: ProC and Finance & Banking field.

Good problem-solving & communication skills.

Detail-oriented, proactive, and fast learner.

Tại Công ty TNHH Shinhan DS Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Let's Excite you more with our Brilliant perks:

Salary: You will be happy + Pass-Probation Bonus

Performance Bonus: twice a year.

12 days of annual leaves

Personal Allowances for birthdays, marriage, new babies, etc.

Team monthly allowance.

Special loan offers and fee waivers from Shinhan Bank.

Company Trips, annual/monthly/weekly activities and events.

Health check once a year and premium healthcare program.

Education Programs and overseas training opportunities.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Shinhan DS Việt Nam

