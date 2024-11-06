Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Shinhan DS Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại Công ty TNHH Shinhan DS Việt Nam
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: The Mett, Thủ Đức
Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Collaborate closely with clients and IT professionals in the analysis, development, and testing of banking features & functions (web)
Write efficient source code to program complete applications.
Maintain, modify or create new applications based on requirements.
Identify errors, and bugs, and devise solutions to these problems.
Attend business (banking, stock/ securities & finance), and technical training from Korea's top experts.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
From 3 years of experience in Software Development/Embedded Development
Proficiency in C/C++ based on Unix, and Linux.
Familiar with SQL/Oracle.
Good to have: ProC and Finance & Banking field.
Good problem-solving & communication skills.
Detail-oriented, proactive, and fast learner.
Tại Công ty TNHH Shinhan DS Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Let's Excite you more with our Brilliant perks:
Salary: You will be happy + Pass-Probation Bonus
Performance Bonus: twice a year.
12 days of annual leaves
Personal Allowances for birthdays, marriage, new babies, etc.
Team monthly allowance.
Special loan offers and fee waivers from Shinhan Bank.
Company Trips, annual/monthly/weekly activities and events.
Health check once a year and premium healthcare program.
Education Programs and overseas training opportunities.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Shinhan DS Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
Để xem bạn có phù hợp với vị trí công việc này không, hãy
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI