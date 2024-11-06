Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Shinhan DS Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Shinhan DS Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty TNHH Shinhan DS Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 30/11/2024
Công ty TNHH Shinhan DS Việt Nam

Software Engineer

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại Công ty TNHH Shinhan DS Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: The Mett, Thủ Đức

Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Collaborate closely with clients and IT professionals in the analysis, development, and testing of banking features & functions (web)
Write efficient source code to program complete applications.
Maintain, modify or create new applications based on requirements.
Identify errors, and bugs, and devise solutions to these problems.
Attend business (banking, stock/ securities & finance), and technical training from Korea's top experts.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

From 3 years of experience in Software Development/Embedded Development
Proficiency in C/C++ based on Unix, and Linux.
Familiar with SQL/Oracle.
Good to have: ProC and Finance & Banking field.
Good problem-solving & communication skills.
Detail-oriented, proactive, and fast learner.

Tại Công ty TNHH Shinhan DS Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Let's Excite you more with our Brilliant perks:
Salary: You will be happy + Pass-Probation Bonus
Performance Bonus: twice a year.
12 days of annual leaves
Personal Allowances for birthdays, marriage, new babies, etc.
Team monthly allowance.
Special loan offers and fee waivers from Shinhan Bank.
Company Trips, annual/monthly/weekly activities and events.
Health check once a year and premium healthcare program.
Education Programs and overseas training opportunities.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Shinhan DS Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Shinhan DS Việt Nam

Công ty TNHH Shinhan DS Việt Nam

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Phòng 204-205, Tầng 2, Centec Tower, 72-74 Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai, Phường Võ Thị Sáu, Quận 3, TP.Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-software-developer-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job243856
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Sembcorp Development Vietnam Company Limited
Tuyển Software Engineer Sembcorp Development Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Sembcorp Development Vietnam Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vinfast Trading And Production JSC
Tuyển Software Engineer Vinfast Trading And Production JSC làm việc tại Hà Tĩnh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Vinfast Trading And Production JSC
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Tĩnh Nghệ An Hải Phòng Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Techtronic Industries Việt Nam Manufacturing
Tuyển Software Engineer Công Ty TNHH Techtronic Industries Việt Nam Manufacturing làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Techtronic Industries Việt Nam Manufacturing
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Triumph International (Vietnam)
Tuyển Software Engineer Triumph International (Vietnam) làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 800 - 1 USD
Triumph International (Vietnam)
Hạn nộp: 19/08/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn 800 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Tsarsi
Tuyển Software Engineer Công Ty TNHH Tsarsi làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Tsarsi
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm GTE Localize ., JSC
Tuyển Software Engineer GTE Localize ., JSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1,000 USD
GTE Localize ., JSC
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Yamazen Viet Nam Co., Ltd
Tuyển Software Engineer Yamazen Viet Nam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Yamazen Viet Nam Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Neos Vietnam International Co., Ltd
Tuyển Software Engineer Neos Vietnam International Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
Neos Vietnam International Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Sebang Battery Vina
Tuyển Software Engineer Sebang Battery Vina làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Sebang Battery Vina
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Sembcorp Development Vietnam Company Limited
Tuyển Software Engineer Sembcorp Development Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Sembcorp Development Vietnam Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vinfast Trading And Production JSC
Tuyển Software Engineer Vinfast Trading And Production JSC làm việc tại Hà Tĩnh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Vinfast Trading And Production JSC
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Tĩnh Nghệ An Hải Phòng Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Techtronic Industries Việt Nam Manufacturing
Tuyển Software Engineer Công Ty TNHH Techtronic Industries Việt Nam Manufacturing làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Techtronic Industries Việt Nam Manufacturing
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Triumph International (Vietnam)
Tuyển Software Engineer Triumph International (Vietnam) làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 800 - 1 USD
Triumph International (Vietnam)
Hạn nộp: 19/08/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn 800 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Tsarsi
Tuyển Software Engineer Công Ty TNHH Tsarsi làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Tsarsi
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm GTE Localize ., JSC
Tuyển Software Engineer GTE Localize ., JSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1,000 USD
GTE Localize ., JSC
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Yamazen Viet Nam Co., Ltd
Tuyển Software Engineer Yamazen Viet Nam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Yamazen Viet Nam Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Neos Vietnam International Co., Ltd
Tuyển Software Engineer Neos Vietnam International Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
Neos Vietnam International Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Sebang Battery Vina
Tuyển Software Engineer Sebang Battery Vina làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Sebang Battery Vina
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Software Engineer INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Software Engineer Công Ty TNHH Trelleborg Việt Nam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Trelleborg Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Software Engineer Công Ty TNHH Carter & Font Outsourcing làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD Công Ty TNHH Carter & Font Outsourcing
Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Software Engineer Pizza 4P\'s làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Pizza 4P\'s
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Software Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN HÌNH FPT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN HÌNH FPT
20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Software Engineer PPP Laser Clinic Viet Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận PPP Laser Clinic Viet Nam
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Software Engineer Jotun Paints Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Jotun Paints Vietnam Company Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Software Engineer RMIT University Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận RMIT University Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Software Engineer Shinryo Vietnam Corporation làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận Shinryo Vietnam Corporation
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Software Engineer XPERC LTD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu XPERC LTD
30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 35 - 40 Triệu Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
35 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Software Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DOALL làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH DOALL
20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Software Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DIGI-TEXX làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH DIGI-TEXX
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Software Engineer Hệ Thống Trường Quốc Tế Song Ngữ Victoria làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Hệ Thống Trường Quốc Tế Song Ngữ Victoria
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Software Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN GIẢI PHÁP DOANH NGHIỆP TPC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN GIẢI PHÁP DOANH NGHIỆP TPC
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Software Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ APOLLO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ APOLLO
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Software Engineer Simpson Strong-Tie Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Simpson Strong-Tie Vietnam Company Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Software Engineer Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 3 USD Navigos Search
2 - 3 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Software Engineer Simpson Strong-Tie Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Simpson Strong-Tie Vietnam Company Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Software Engineer Edtronaut làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Edtronaut
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Software Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CITEK ISD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CITEK ISD
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Software Engineer Sebang Battery Vina làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 400 - 600 USD Sebang Battery Vina
400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Software Engineer Schneider Electric Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Schneider Electric Vietnam Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Software Engineer MCGAAW làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận MCGAAW
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Software Engineer Sebang Battery Vina làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Sebang Battery Vina
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Software Engineer Yamazen Viet Nam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Yamazen Viet Nam Co., Ltd
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Software Engineer Công Ty TNHH Tsarsi làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Tsarsi
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Software Engineer Công Ty TNHH Techtronic Industries Việt Nam Manufacturing làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Techtronic Industries Việt Nam Manufacturing
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm