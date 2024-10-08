Tuyển Software Engineer Công Ty TNHH Eight One International làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 3 người Kinh nghiệm Dưới 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 68 - 70 Nguyễn Ngọc Phương, Phường 19, Quận Bình Thạnh, Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Design, develop, and maintain web applications using ASP.NET for back-end. Collaborate with cross-functional teams to deliver high-quality, scalable ERP solutions. Develop RESTful APIs and integrate third-party services. Implement UI/UX designs, ensuring responsive design across different devices. Write clean, maintainable code and follow best practices in software development. Troubleshoot and resolve software issues in a timely manner. Work in an agile environment to continuously improve application features and performance.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 6 months of experience as a Fullstack Developer with ASP.NET. Knowledge of HTML5, CSS3, and modern JavaScript frameworks (e.g., React, Angular, or Vue.js). Proficient in C#, .NET Framework. Solid understanding of SQL Server and relational database design. Experience in developing and maintaining ERP systems is a plus. Knowledge of version control systems, such as Git. Familiarity with RESTful APIs and web services. English: reading, writing.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Eight One International Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive Salary; Review salary per year; 5 working days per week (Monday-Friday), some extent flexible working hours; Friendly, professional, and open working environment; Premium healthcare insurance PVI Insurance; Company Trip and Events, Birthday Party, Year-End Party; Labor Contract, Social insurance as Labor Law; Training courses: Technical skills, Japanese; Professional and Flexible Working Environment.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Eight One International

