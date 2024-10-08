Tuyển Software Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG TRỰC TUYẾN (VÍ MOMO) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG TRỰC TUYẾN (VÍ MOMO)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 08/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 30/11/2024
Software Engineer

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
4 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 8 Hoàng Văn Thái, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Develop the backend and frontend of the application where an LLM is used to execute data tasks through a web frontend; Own the performance and reliability of the resulting application; Work cross-functionally with data scientists, analysts, product owners and other users to align technical objectives with user value; Write high-quality production code and maintain good engineering practices as you build and maintain robust, scalable machine learning systems; Mentor other team members in software engineering and pursue your own initiatives in further development of the application.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Engineering Proficiency:
Minimum 4 years of experience as a Software Engineer, with strong skills in both frontend and backend such as React.js,Java, Kotlin, Python... ; Familiarity with LLM application frameworks (RAG, agents, model serving) is an advantage.
Minimum 4 years of experience as a Software Engineer, with strong skills in both frontend and backend such as React.js,Java, Kotlin, Python... ;
Familiarity with LLM application frameworks (RAG, agents, model serving) is an advantage.
Strong Problem-Solving Skills:
You can write efficient code, iterate quickly, prioritize tasks and are always ready to learn new tools and concepts.
Ownership and Proactivity:
You are always looking to improve the application and bring new functionalities to the user. You can maintain good engineering practices and the application’s performance metrics at the same time.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG TRỰC TUYẾN (VÍ MOMO) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive compensation package. Performance-based bonus. Comprehensive insurance package. Opportunity to work at the forefront of AI, influencing how AI is used across the company.
Competitive compensation package.
Performance-based bonus.
Comprehensive insurance package.
Opportunity to work at the forefront of AI, influencing how AI is used across the company.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG TRỰC TUYẾN (VÍ MOMO)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Trên 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Phu My Hung Tower, tầng 6, Số 8 đường Hoàng Văn Thái, khu phố 1, phường Tân Phú

