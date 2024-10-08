Tuyển Software Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG TRỰC TUYẾN (VÍ MOMO) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 4 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 8 Hoàng Văn Thái, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Develop the backend and frontend of the application where an LLM is used to execute data tasks through a web frontend; Own the performance and reliability of the resulting application; Work cross-functionally with data scientists, analysts, product owners and other users to align technical objectives with user value; Write high-quality production code and maintain good engineering practices as you build and maintain robust, scalable machine learning systems; Mentor other team members in software engineering and pursue your own initiatives in further development of the application.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Engineering Proficiency:

Minimum 4 years of experience as a Software Engineer, with strong skills in both frontend and backend such as React.js,Java, Kotlin, Python... ; Familiarity with LLM application frameworks (RAG, agents, model serving) is an advantage.

Strong Problem-Solving Skills:

You can write efficient code, iterate quickly, prioritize tasks and are always ready to learn new tools and concepts.

Ownership and Proactivity:

You are always looking to improve the application and bring new functionalities to the user. You can maintain good engineering practices and the application’s performance metrics at the same time.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG TRỰC TUYẾN (VÍ MOMO) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive compensation package. Performance-based bonus. Comprehensive insurance package. Opportunity to work at the forefront of AI, influencing how AI is used across the company.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG TRỰC TUYẾN (VÍ MOMO)

