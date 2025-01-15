Tuyển Technical Manager Navigos Search làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

We are seeking an experienced SAP Technical Lead to oversee the implementation, customization, and maintenance of SAP solutions within our apparel manufacturing operations. This role ensures seamless integration of SAP modules to optimize production, supply chain, and business processes.

**Key Responsibilities:**

• Lead the technical design, development, and deployment of SAP modules (e.g., MM, PP, SD, FICO).

• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to analyze business requirements and translate them into technical solutions.

• Ensure system integrity, data accuracy, and adherence to best practices.

• Provide technical support, troubleshoot issues, and implement performance improvements.

• Manage and mentor a team of SAP developers and consultants.

• Stay updated on SAP advancements and recommend innovative solutions.