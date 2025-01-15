Tuyển Technical Manager Navigos Search làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Technical Manager Navigos Search làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Navigos Search
Ngày đăng tuyển: 15/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 01/03/2025
Navigos Search

Technical Manager

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Technical Manager Tại Navigos Search

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đồng Nai: Loteco plant, Long Binh, Bien Hoa, Dong Nai

Mô Tả Công Việc Technical Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

We are seeking an experienced SAP Technical Lead to oversee the implementation, customization, and maintenance of SAP solutions within our apparel manufacturing operations. This role ensures seamless integration of SAP modules to optimize production, supply chain, and business processes.
**Key Responsibilities:**
• Lead the technical design, development, and deployment of SAP modules (e.g., MM, PP, SD, FICO).
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to analyze business requirements and translate them into technical solutions.
• Ensure system integrity, data accuracy, and adherence to best practices.
• Provide technical support, troubleshoot issues, and implement performance improvements.
• Manage and mentor a team of SAP developers and consultants.
• Stay updated on SAP advancements and recommend innovative solutions.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, IT, or related field.
• 7+ years of SAP technical experience, with a focus on ABAP development and system integration.
• Strong understanding of apparel manufacturing processes or manufacturing and industry standards.

Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thưởng
according to compạny policies

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Navigos Search

Navigos Search

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: E.town Central, 11 Doan Van Bo Str, District 4, Ho Chi Minh city

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

