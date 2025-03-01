Tuyển Tester CÔNG TY TNHH DIGIBIRD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 2 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH DIGIBIRD
Ngày đăng tuyển: 01/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 27/03/2025
Tester

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tester Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DIGIBIRD

Mức lương
2 - 2 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Thực tập sinh
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 151 Nguyễn Khoa Đăng, Quận 2, Quận 2

Mô Tả Công Việc Tester Với Mức Lương 2 - 2 Triệu

ABOUT US:
DigiBird is a digital transformation consulting and software development company in Vietnam - one of Asia's emerging software outsourcing hubs. We provide IT consulting services and integrated digital solutions, tailored to each client, to meet the exact needs of small and medium-sized enterprises in applying technology and digital transformation.
JOB DESCRIPTIONS:
Collaborate with the development team to understand project requirements, features, and functionalities.
Contribute to the creation of comprehensive test plans, including test cases, scenarios, and test data, that cover all aspects of the application.
Identify test objectives, priorities, and testing methodologies based on project requirements and risk assessment.
Test Execution:
Execute manual and automated tests to verify software functionality, performance, security, and compatibility across different devices and platforms.
Detect and document defects, bugs, and inconsistencies in software behavior, using bug tracking systems or testing tools.
Conduct regression testing to ensure that previously identified issues have been resolved without introducing new problems
Documentation:
Create clear, detailed, and organized documentation of test cases, test results, and testing processes.
Generate reports summarizing testing activities, including identified issues, progress, and overall software quality.

Với Mức Lương 2 - 2 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

JOB REQUIREMENTS:
A degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field (or equivalent experience).
Strong analytical skills and attention to detail.
Familiarity with various testing techniques, methodologies, and tools.
Experience with both manual and automated testing approaches.
Good communication skills and the ability to work collaboratively in a team.
Problem-solving mindset and the ability to think critically about software behavior.
Knowledge of software development lifecycle (SDLC) and agile methodologies.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DIGIBIRD Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

BENEFITS:
Support level: 2,000,000 VND/month + bonus
Holiday and annual leave bonuses
Opportunity to become an official employee after the internship
Bonus/allowance on special days
WORKING TIME AND LOCATION:
Internship period: 3 months
Working hours: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm (Monday - Friday every week)
Working address: 151 Nguyen Khoa Dang, Thanh My Loi Ward, Thu Duc District, Ho Chi Minh City

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DIGIBIRD

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH DIGIBIRD

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 99 Tạ Hiện, phường Bình Trưng Tây, thành phố Thủ Đức, thành phố Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

