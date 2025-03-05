Tuyển Tester CÔNG TY TNHH TOPICUS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Tester CÔNG TY TNHH TOPICUS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH TOPICUS VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 04/04/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH TOPICUS VIỆT NAM

Tester

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tester Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TOPICUS VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Nguyen Van Troi, Phú Nhuận, Quận Phú Nhuận

Mô Tả Công Việc Tester Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Are you a skilled Intermediate Tester with a passion for ensuring software quality? We have an exciting opportunity in Ho Chi Minh City for a Tester in the Healthcare domain to join our newly forming team, dedicated to creating cutting-edge HealthTech software components.
Responsibilities:
Be a founding member of a fresh development team focused on HealthTech software solutions.
Collaborate closely with developers, Business Analysts, and other team members.
Independently design, develop, and execute comprehensive test plans and strategies.
Proficiency in performing functional and regression tests manually to validate software functionality.
Familiarity with testing of components using tools such as Katalon, and Postman, Cypress,...
Collaborate with cross-functional teams in Vietnam and the Netherlands to deliver exceptional products.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor's level degree in a field that requires strong analytical and problem-solving skills, such as Computer Science, Engineering, Mathematics or other related degree.
3+ years of experience in technical software testing.
Excellent written and verbal English communication skills.
Solid understanding of the software development life cycle and quality assurance principles.
Independent work ethic with the ability to take ownership of testing efforts.
Keen attention to detail and commitment to delivering high-quality results.
Proven experience as an Intermediate Tester with a strong understanding of testing methodologies.
Proficiency in performing functional and regression tests manually to validate software functionality.
Familiarity in using testing tools like Katalon, SoapUI, and Postman to perform functional and API testing.
Strong analytical skills to identify and troubleshoot issues effectively.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TOPICUS VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary (annual salary review).
Fixed 13th month salary and performance bonus.
Full salary for probation & full coverage of social insurance.
Hybrid working model and good work-life balance.
Premium healthcare (with annual health check-up).
16 days of annual leave per year.
5 paid days sick leave.
Dynamic and international English-speaking working environment.
Regular gatherings (happy hour, bimonthly dinner, social events, etc.).
Annual company trip.
Fully stocked pantry with coffee and snacks.
Budget for team activities.
Supportive and diverse work environment that promotes continuous learning.
Opportunity for traveling & training in The Netherlands.
Join Our Team as a Tester at Topicus Vietnam!

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TOPICUS VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH TOPICUS VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY TNHH TOPICUS VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 5, Phòng 6, Số 40/4 Lam Sơn, Phường 2, Quận Tân Bình, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-tester-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job327008
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Snow Việt Nam
Tuyển Tester Snow Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Snow Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 28/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm BSS Group
Tuyển Tester BSS Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
BSS Group
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate
Tuyển Tester Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp 8 Giờ
Tuyển Tester Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp 8 Giờ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp 8 Giờ
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Tester Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 32 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 25 - 32 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần phần mềm ITSOL Holdings
Tuyển Tester Công ty cổ phần phần mềm ITSOL Holdings làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần phần mềm ITSOL Holdings
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN KB VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Tester CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN KB VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 1 USD
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN KB VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 500 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Tester Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 24 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 18 - 24 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Mobino
Tuyển Tester Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Mobino làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Mobino
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Apero Technologies Group
Tuyển Tester Apero Technologies Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 16 Triệu
Apero Technologies Group
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 9 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 11 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Snow Việt Nam
Tuyển Tester Snow Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Snow Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 28/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm BSS Group
Tuyển Tester BSS Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
BSS Group
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate
Tuyển Tester Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp 8 Giờ
Tuyển Tester Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp 8 Giờ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp 8 Giờ
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Tester Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 32 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 25 - 32 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần phần mềm ITSOL Holdings
Tuyển Tester Công ty cổ phần phần mềm ITSOL Holdings làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần phần mềm ITSOL Holdings
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN KB VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Tester CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN KB VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 1 USD
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN KB VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 500 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Tester Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 24 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 18 - 24 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Mobino
Tuyển Tester Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Mobino làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Mobino
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Apero Technologies Group
Tuyển Tester Apero Technologies Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 16 Triệu
Apero Technologies Group
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 9 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Tester CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GLEADS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GLEADS
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Tester CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN CÔNG NGHỆ UWAY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN CÔNG NGHỆ UWAY
9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Tester DIGILO,Inc. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 18 Triệu DIGILO,Inc.
7 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Tester Snow Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Snow Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm