Tuyển Tester CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ BTG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tester Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ BTG
- Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 3, Victory Tower, số 12 đường Tân Trào, Phường Tân Phú,, Quận 7, Quận 7
Mô Tả Công Việc Tester Với Mức Lương 15 - 25 Triệu
Review and analyze system.
Develop effective strategies and test plans.
Execute test cases and analyze results.
Execute testing (smoke test, Functional test, Integration test) on multiple environments.
Create logs to document testing phases and defects.
Report bugs and errors to development teams.
Help troubleshoot issues.
Work with cross-functional teams to ensure quality throughout the software development lifecycle.
Reporting and other duties as assigned by line manager.
Với Mức Lương 15 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Minium of 1+ year experience in automation testing (robot framework is prefer)
Ability to co-ordinate, communicate with customers, team on projects.
Having experiences in automated testing and usability testing.
Having ISTQB certificate is a big plus.
Speaking, Writing and Reading English is preferred.
Strong interpersonal, analytical, and problem-solving skills, have long-term thinking.
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ BTG Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Competitive income with 13th-month salary and attractive performance bonus.
Annual leave: 12 days/year and other leaves/public holidays in accordance with the Labor Law of Vietnam.
Opportunity to experience a great workplace where young & world-class talents work together passionately.
Clear and flexible career path.
Complimentary snacks, fruits, drinks everyday.
Team building, company trip and monthly internal events.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ BTG
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI