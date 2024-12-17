Tuyển Tester CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ BTG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu

Mức lương 15 - 25 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 3, Victory Tower, số 12 đường Tân Trào, Phường Tân Phú,, Quận 7, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Tester Với Mức Lương 15 - 25 Triệu

Review and analyze system.

Develop effective strategies and test plans.

Execute test cases and analyze results.

Execute testing (smoke test, Functional test, Integration test) on multiple environments.

Create logs to document testing phases and defects.

Report bugs and errors to development teams.

Help troubleshoot issues.

Work with cross-functional teams to ensure quality throughout the software development lifecycle.

Reporting and other duties as assigned by line manager.

Với Mức Lương 15 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Minimum of 3+ year proven testing experience.

Minium of 1+ year experience in automation testing (robot framework is prefer)

Ability to co-ordinate, communicate with customers, team on projects.

Having experiences in automated testing and usability testing.

Having ISTQB certificate is a big plus.

Speaking, Writing and Reading English is preferred.

Strong interpersonal, analytical, and problem-solving skills, have long-term thinking.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ BTG Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary 15.000.000 VND – 25.000.000 VND

Competitive income with 13th-month salary and attractive performance bonus.

Annual leave: 12 days/year and other leaves/public holidays in accordance with the Labor Law of Vietnam.

Opportunity to experience a great workplace where young & world-class talents work together passionately.

Clear and flexible career path.

Complimentary snacks, fruits, drinks everyday.

Team building, company trip and monthly internal events.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ BTG

