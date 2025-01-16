Tuyển Tester Công Ty TNHH CJ Olivenetworks Vina làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Tester Công Ty TNHH CJ Olivenetworks Vina làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH CJ Olivenetworks Vina
Ngày đăng tuyển: 16/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 02/03/2025
Công Ty TNHH CJ Olivenetworks Vina

Tester

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tester Tại Công Ty TNHH CJ Olivenetworks Vina

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Toà nhà CJ, Số 2 Bis 4

- 6 Lê Thánh Tôn, Phường Bến Nghé, Q1, TPHCM

Mô Tả Công Việc Tester Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

About Us
At CJ OliveNetworks Vina, we drive digital transformation and innovation of space and daily life with our experience and know-how in successfully providing end-to-end IT service based on life and culture. Our mission is contributing to the growth and happiness of our employees and global community by creating customer values through ONLYONE digital experience.
Job Description
• Work directly with Korean customers and project managers to finalize and analyze specifications and requirements.
• Translate project materials and storyboards. Translate weekly and monthly reports, as well as security and performance reports.
• Participate in meetings to interpret Korean and Vietnamese for developers and the Korean PM (real-time translation).
• Estimate the schedule, carry out the task, and report on its progress.
• Investigate test failures, discover design faults, and work with developers to resolve application issues.
• Contact the Korean IT Helpdesk Center for assistance in resolving security program issues.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công Ty TNHH CJ Olivenetworks Vina Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH CJ Olivenetworks Vina

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH CJ Olivenetworks Vina

Công Ty TNHH CJ Olivenetworks Vina

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Toà nhà CJ, Số 2 Bis 4-6 Lê Thánh Tôn, Phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

