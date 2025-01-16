Tuyển Tester Công Ty TNHH CJ Olivenetworks Vina làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

About Us

At CJ OliveNetworks Vina, we drive digital transformation and innovation of space and daily life with our experience and know-how in successfully providing end-to-end IT service based on life and culture. Our mission is contributing to the growth and happiness of our employees and global community by creating customer values through ONLYONE digital experience.

Job Description

• Work directly with Korean customers and project managers to finalize and analyze specifications and requirements.

• Translate project materials and storyboards. Translate weekly and monthly reports, as well as security and performance reports.

• Participate in meetings to interpret Korean and Vietnamese for developers and the Korean PM (real-time translation).

• Estimate the schedule, carry out the task, and report on its progress.

• Investigate test failures, discover design faults, and work with developers to resolve application issues.

• Contact the Korean IT Helpdesk Center for assistance in resolving security program issues.