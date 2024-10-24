Tuyển Tester Công Ty TNHH BeraSig làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Dưới 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 158 Nguyễn Duy Dương, Quận 10

Mô Tả Công Việc Tester Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Participate in requirement analysis and clarification. Create test plans and write detailed test cases. Test products and prepare/review installation and user guide documents. Write detailed test reports. Collaborate closely with developers to identify and fix bugs.

Participate in requirement analysis and clarification.

Create test plans and write detailed test cases.

Test products and prepare/review installation and user guide documents.

Write detailed test reports.

Collaborate closely with developers to identify and fix bugs.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Minimum 6 months of experience as a Tester. Good communication skills and the ability to work well in a team Knowledge of technology products in Web3 and GameFi is a plus.

Minimum 6 months of experience as a Tester.

Good communication skills and the ability to work well in a team

Knowledge of technology products in Web3 and GameFi is a plus.

Tại Công Ty TNHH BeraSig Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

13th-month salary bonus (based on business performance). Salary is negotiable based on skills and experience. Flexible dress code. Annual company trips. Company-provided laptop.

13th-month salary bonus (based on business performance).

Salary is negotiable based on skills and experience.

Flexible dress code.

Annual company trips.

Company-provided laptop.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH BeraSig

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin