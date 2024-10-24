Tuyển Tester Công Ty TNHH BeraSig làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Tester Công Ty TNHH BeraSig làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH BeraSig
Ngày đăng tuyển: 24/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 24/10/2024
Công Ty TNHH BeraSig

Tester

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tester Tại Công Ty TNHH BeraSig

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Dưới 1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 158 Nguyễn Duy Dương, Quận 10

Mô Tả Công Việc Tester Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Participate in requirement analysis and clarification. Create test plans and write detailed test cases. Test products and prepare/review installation and user guide documents. Write detailed test reports. Collaborate closely with developers to identify and fix bugs.
Participate in requirement analysis and clarification.
Create test plans and write detailed test cases.
Test products and prepare/review installation and user guide documents.
Write detailed test reports.
Collaborate closely with developers to identify and fix bugs.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Minimum 6 months of experience as a Tester. Good communication skills and the ability to work well in a team Knowledge of technology products in Web3 and GameFi is a plus.
Minimum 6 months of experience as a Tester.
Good communication skills and the ability to work well in a team
Knowledge of technology products in Web3 and GameFi is a plus.

Tại Công Ty TNHH BeraSig Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

13th-month salary bonus (based on business performance). Salary is negotiable based on skills and experience. Flexible dress code. Annual company trips. Company-provided laptop.
13th-month salary bonus (based on business performance).
Salary is negotiable based on skills and experience.
Flexible dress code.
Annual company trips.
Company-provided laptop.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH BeraSig

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH BeraSig

Công Ty TNHH BeraSig

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 158 Nguyễn Duy Dương, Phường 2, Quận 10, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-tester-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job228518
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Snow Việt Nam
Tuyển Tester Snow Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Snow Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 28/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm BSS Group
Tuyển Tester BSS Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
BSS Group
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate
Tuyển Tester Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp 8 Giờ
Tuyển Tester Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp 8 Giờ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp 8 Giờ
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Tester Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 32 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 25 - 32 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần phần mềm ITSOL Holdings
Tuyển Tester Công ty cổ phần phần mềm ITSOL Holdings làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần phần mềm ITSOL Holdings
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN KB VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Tester CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN KB VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 1 USD
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN KB VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 500 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Tester Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 24 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 18 - 24 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Mobino
Tuyển Tester Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Mobino làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Mobino
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Apero Technologies Group
Tuyển Tester Apero Technologies Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 16 Triệu
Apero Technologies Group
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 9 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Snow Việt Nam
Tuyển Tester Snow Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Snow Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 28/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm BSS Group
Tuyển Tester BSS Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
BSS Group
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate
Tuyển Tester Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp 8 Giờ
Tuyển Tester Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp 8 Giờ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp 8 Giờ
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Tester Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 32 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 25 - 32 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần phần mềm ITSOL Holdings
Tuyển Tester Công ty cổ phần phần mềm ITSOL Holdings làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần phần mềm ITSOL Holdings
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN KB VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Tester CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN KB VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 1 USD
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN KB VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 500 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Tester Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 24 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 18 - 24 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Mobino
Tuyển Tester Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Mobino làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Mobino
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Apero Technologies Group
Tuyển Tester Apero Technologies Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 16 Triệu
Apero Technologies Group
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 9 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Tester Công ty cổ phần Synodus làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 30 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Synodus
Tới 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Tester FPT IS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận FPT IS
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Tester CELLPHONES làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 38 Triệu CELLPHONES
30 - 38 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Tester CÔNG TY TNHH TIN HỌC & DỊCH VỤ NAM LONG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH TIN HỌC & DỊCH VỤ NAM LONG
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Tester XPERC LTD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận XPERC LTD
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Tester Công Ty TNHH BeraSig làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH BeraSig
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Tester CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ FINVIET làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 30 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ FINVIET
Tới 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Tester CÔNG TY TNHH P.A VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH P.A VIỆT NAM
10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Tester CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM TIẾP THỊ VIDEO QUỐC TẾ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM TIẾP THỊ VIDEO QUỐC TẾ
Tới 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Tester CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ WATA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ WATA
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Tester CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ BTG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ BTG
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Tester CÔNG TY TNHH HOPPER VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH HOPPER VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Tester CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VINORSOFT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VINORSOFT
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Tester CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI & KỸ THUẬT V.M.S làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI & KỸ THUẬT V.M.S
12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Tester Cube System Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 20 Triệu Cube System Vietnam Co., Ltd
Tới 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Tester EDUPIA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 10 Triệu EDUPIA
2 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Tester WATA SOFTWARE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận WATA SOFTWARE
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Tester Công Ty Cổ Phần Chứng Khoán KAFI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Chứng Khoán KAFI
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Tester Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Tester CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ IHOUZZ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ IHOUZZ
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Tester Snow Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 560 USD Snow Việt Nam
Trên 560 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Tester Công Ty TNHH CJ Olivenetworks Vina làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH CJ Olivenetworks Vina
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Tester Snow Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 560 USD Snow Việt Nam
Tới 560 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Tester Cube System Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 20 Triệu Cube System Vietnam Co., Ltd
Tới 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Tester Công ty CP Công Nghệ Just- In- Time Solutions làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty CP Công Nghệ Just- In- Time Solutions
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Tester Snow Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 560 USD Snow Việt Nam
Trên 560 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Tester Snow Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 560 USD Snow Việt Nam
Tới 560 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Tester TSB Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận TSB Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Tester Odyssey Software Company làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 450 - 4,000 USD Odyssey Software Company
450 - 4,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Tester CÔNG TY TNHH AI POWER làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH AI POWER
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm