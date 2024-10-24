Tuyển Tester Công Ty TNHH BeraSig làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tester Tại Công Ty TNHH BeraSig
- Hồ Chí Minh: 158 Nguyễn Duy Dương, Quận 10
Mô Tả Công Việc Tester Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Participate in requirement analysis and clarification.
Create test plans and write detailed test cases.
Test products and prepare/review installation and user guide documents.
Write detailed test reports.
Collaborate closely with developers to identify and fix bugs.
Participate in requirement analysis and clarification.
Create test plans and write detailed test cases.
Test products and prepare/review installation and user guide documents.
Write detailed test reports.
Collaborate closely with developers to identify and fix bugs.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Minimum 6 months of experience as a Tester.
Good communication skills and the ability to work well in a team
Knowledge of technology products in Web3 and GameFi is a plus.
Tại Công Ty TNHH BeraSig Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
13th-month salary bonus (based on business performance).
Salary is negotiable based on skills and experience.
Flexible dress code.
Annual company trips.
Company-provided laptop.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH BeraSig
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI