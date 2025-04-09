Tuyển Tester Unilever Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Beauty and Well Being upport R&D activities (Consumer promotion, Innovation, VIP, Marketing activation)

Main Responsibilities

DOCUMENTATION & SYSTEM SUPPORT:

• Raising PO through Coupa to Buying for ordering development samples

• Do GRN in Coupa system and proceed Contract / Liquidation after receiving samples from supplier

• Support to fill template for PM codes, CU codes, DU codes, BOM creation from MDM request, input draft PMRs.

• Writing specification for PKG components in system AWS based on brief

• Support for tasks of formulation group in system which required Unilever’s email ( innovation, supply chain projects, sending samples, getting raw material from factory, order new RMs for trial ) : PLM ( PIRD,….) , coupa, Concur, e-contract

PROMOTION & ACTIVATION:

• Joining meeting of Promotion / Activation base on request

• Develop packaging items for Promotion / Activation based on brief

• Fill template BOM creation and issue to Planning / Promotion team

• Issuing Work Instruction, follow up mock up and samples from Supplier / MKT / ….

LAB OPERATION