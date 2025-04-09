Tuyển Tester Unilever Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tester Tại Unilever Vietnam
- Hồ Chí Minh: 156 Nguyễn Lương Bằng, Phú Mỹ, Quận 7, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Tester Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Beauty and Well Being upport R&D activities (Consumer promotion, Innovation, VIP, Marketing activation)
Main Responsibilities
DOCUMENTATION & SYSTEM SUPPORT:
• Raising PO through Coupa to Buying for ordering development samples
• Do GRN in Coupa system and proceed Contract / Liquidation after receiving samples from supplier
• Support to fill template for PM codes, CU codes, DU codes, BOM creation from MDM request, input draft PMRs.
• Writing specification for PKG components in system AWS based on brief
• Support for tasks of formulation group in system which required Unilever’s email ( innovation, supply chain projects, sending samples, getting raw material from factory, order new RMs for trial ) : PLM ( PIRD,….) , coupa, Concur, e-contract
PROMOTION & ACTIVATION:
• Joining meeting of Promotion / Activation base on request
• Develop packaging items for Promotion / Activation based on brief
• Fill template BOM creation and issue to Planning / Promotion team
• Issuing Work Instruction, follow up mock up and samples from Supplier / MKT / ….
LAB OPERATION
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
