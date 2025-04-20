Tuyển Tester CÔNG TY TNHH ACTIVE RESEARCH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 5 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 30 Ấp Bắc, Phường 13, Tân Bình, Quận Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Tester Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Perform detailed web testing for commercial and e-commerce platforms, focusing on user functionality, performance, and integration.

Conduct A/B testing to validate user experience and ensure consistent optimization of features.

Test SEO elements to ensure website pages are optimized for search engines and provide a seamless experience for organic traffic.

Validate and test payment integrations (e.g., Stripe, Affirm, Klarna, Pay Pal, Apple Pay, Google Pay, Truemed).

Create and execute test cases, ensuring all functionalities, including UI/UX elements, are tested on all web browsers and devices.

Perform regression testing to verify that updates do not affect the stability of existing features.

Report, track, and prioritize defects and work closely with development teams to ensure issues are resolved promptly.

Document test cases, results, and other relevant details to maintain a clear record of test processes.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure web applications meet commercial standards and requirement expectations.

Continuously improve the testing process by incorporating feedback and utilizing new tools and technologies, including AI-powered testing tools.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor\'s degree in IT, computer science, software development, or a related field.

Minimum of 5+ years of proven experience in the manual testing of the web.

Strong knowledge of A/B testing methodologies and tools.

Experience in SEO testing, including checking for keyword optimization, meta tags, alt tags, etc.

Knowledge of third-party platforms: Netsuite, Vendure, Klaviyo,...

Know payment methods such as Stripe, Affirm, Klarna, PayPal, Apple Pay, Google Pay, Truemed,...

Knowledge of tracking and analytics.

Familiar with Agile/Scrum models and regression testing.

Strong analytical, testing skills, and troubleshooting errors.

Experience with SQL queries, API testing, and AI-powered testing tools is a plus.

Good English communication.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ACTIVE RESEARCH Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: Competitive (based on skills and experience);

Performance appraisal & bonus.

Annual salary increase review.

Breakfast allowance;

Health care program up to $2000/year;

Happy Times;

Opportunities to train/work in Canada;

International, open, and respectful working environment;

Sport activities: Football, badminton;

Yearly company trip;

Team building activities;

Technical seminar in the company;

Social Insurance, Health Insurance, Unemployment Insurance, Annual Health Check, and Others as the Vietnamese Labor Code and the Company Policy;

Flexible working time: From 7:00 AM - 9:00 AM to 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM, Monday-Friday.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ACTIVE RESEARCH

