Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán Công ty TNHH Kohnan Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 2 Triệu

Mức lương Đến 2 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển Chưa cập nhật Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Thực tập sinh

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: KOHNAN Hà Đông, tầng 2, Aeon Mall Hà Đông, Dương Nội, Hà Đông, Hà Nội, Hà Đông, Quận Hà Đông

Mô Tả Công Việc Thực tập sinh kế toán Với Mức Lương Đến 2 Triệu

Scan payment documents from stores and filing payment data to support future tax inspections.

Organizing documents, managing the filing process for document storage.

Checking bank transfers when customers make payments at our KOHNAN stores.

Verifying basic invoice details, such as ensuring tax codes comply with regulations.

Other tasks assigned by Manager.

Với Mức Lương Đến 2 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

3rd year or final year students majoring in Accounting/ Auditing/ Business Administration,... at Universities

Can work at least 32 hours/week, commit to an internship for 6 months

Have a letter of recommendation from the school

Have a passion for the field of Accounting/ Auditing

Diligent, honest, meticulous, hard-working

Tại Công ty TNHH Kohnan Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

2,000,000 đồng/tháng

Allowance 2,000,000 VND/month

2,000,000 VND/month

Supported with stamping of internship report upon completion of internship

Opportunity to access real work at the Company

Opportunity to develop professional skills and soft skills necessary for the job

Dynamic, agile and transparent working environment

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Kohnan Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin