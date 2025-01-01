Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán Công ty TNHH Kohnan Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 2 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Thực tập sinh kế toán Tại Công ty TNHH Kohnan Việt Nam
Mức lương
Đến 2 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
Chưa cập nhật
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Thực tập sinh
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội: KOHNAN Hà Đông, tầng 2, Aeon Mall Hà Đông, Dương Nội, Hà Đông, Hà Nội, Hà Đông, Quận Hà Đông
Mô Tả Công Việc Thực tập sinh kế toán Với Mức Lương Đến 2 Triệu
Scan payment documents from stores and filing payment data to support future tax inspections.
Organizing documents, managing the filing process for document storage.
Checking bank transfers when customers make payments at our KOHNAN stores.
Verifying basic invoice details, such as ensuring tax codes comply with regulations.
Other tasks assigned by Manager.
Với Mức Lương Đến 2 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
3rd year or final year students majoring in Accounting/ Auditing/ Business Administration,... at Universities
Can work at least 32 hours/week, commit to an internship for 6 months
Have a letter of recommendation from the school
Have a passion for the field of Accounting/ Auditing
Diligent, honest, meticulous, hard-working
Tại Công ty TNHH Kohnan Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
2,000,000 đồng/tháng
Allowance 2,000,000 VND/month
2,000,000 VND/month
Supported with stamping of internship report upon completion of internship
Opportunity to access real work at the Company
Opportunity to develop professional skills and soft skills necessary for the job
Dynamic, agile and transparent working environment
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Kohnan Việt Nam
