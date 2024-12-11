Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công ty TNHH Yên Living làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1 Triệu

Assist with the production of marketing related materials (both online & offline) for the purpose of advertising/operations/employer branding, from coming up with the creativity ideas to working with the freelance graphic designer and printing suppliers.

Assist the Assistant to CEO in planning and hosting social events for residents in YÊN Living Binh Thanh and working with the Operations department to make sure all events are carried out smoothly.

Brainstorm, plan and create content for the main social media platforms of YÊN Living, including Facebook & Instagram, to advertise about YÊN Living's properties as well as enhance our employer branding.

Work with relevant Facebook community groups as well as new/existing real estate agents to increase the customer acquisition rate of YÊN Living.

Assist the Assistant to CEO in managing our OTAs as well as communicating with real estate agents and potential tenants/guests.

Assist the Assistant to CEO in preparing the necessary paperworks for new tenants/guests, including but not limiting to: booking confirmations, rental contracts, deposit confirmations, etc.

Assist the Assistant to CEO in preparing monthly reports.