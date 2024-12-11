Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công ty TNHH Yên Living làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1 Triệu

Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công ty TNHH Yên Living làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1 Triệu

Công ty TNHH Yên Living
Ngày đăng tuyển: 11/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 11/01/2025
Công ty TNHH Yên Living

Thực tập sinh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Thực tập sinh Tại Công ty TNHH Yên Living

Mức lương
Từ 1 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Thực tập sinh
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 30/57B Đường Nguyễn Cửu Vân, Phường 17, Quận Bình Thạnh, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Bình Thạnh, Quận Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Thực tập sinh Với Mức Lương Từ 1 Triệu

Assist with the production of marketing related materials (both online & offline) for the purpose of advertising/operations/employer branding, from coming up with the creativity ideas to working with the freelance graphic designer and printing suppliers.
Assist the Assistant to CEO in planning and hosting social events for residents in YÊN Living Binh Thanh and working with the Operations department to make sure all events are carried out smoothly.
Brainstorm, plan and create content for the main social media platforms of YÊN Living, including Facebook & Instagram, to advertise about YÊN Living's properties as well as enhance our employer branding.
Work with relevant Facebook community groups as well as new/existing real estate agents to increase the customer acquisition rate of YÊN Living.
Assist the Assistant to CEO in managing our OTAs as well as communicating with real estate agents and potential tenants/guests.
Assist the Assistant to CEO in preparing the necessary paperworks for new tenants/guests, including but not limiting to: booking confirmations, rental contracts, deposit confirmations, etc.
Assist the Assistant to CEO in preparing monthly reports.

Với Mức Lương Từ 1 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Có khả năng thực tập ít nhất là 4 tháng trở lên, 5 ngày/tuần và 8 tiếng/ngày
Sinh viên đại học năm 2 trở lên với một trong các ngành liên quan đến kinh doanh, ngành Tiếp Thị là một lợi thế nhưng không bắt buộc
A university student currently in their second year or above with any business-related major, majoring in Marketing is a plus but not a must

Tại Công ty TNHH Yên Living Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Yên Living

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Yên Living

Công ty TNHH Yên Living

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 18/57B Đường Nguyễn Cửu Vân, Phường 17, Quận Bình Thạnh, Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh

